Team Yakima Boys
Jamie Council SWX Sports Director

The All-Star Classic has been going on for decades in various forms. The game pits the best hoopers from the Tri-Cities against the best from the Yakima area.

In this year's event, Team Yakima swept the games.

GIRLS FINAL: 68-62

Game MVP: Esmerelda Galindo (Davis)

Team Yakima:

Galindo (24), Wright (13), Bass (10), Sanchez (10), Wilson (5), Wheeler (4), Patterson (2)

Team Tri-Cities:

Heavens (13), Moran (11), Mackey (10), Maiden (9), Madsen (6), McKay (6), Munson (5)

BOYS FINAL: 86-84

Game MVP: Claysen Delp (Zillah)

Team Yakima: Delp (22), Perez (13), Bennett-Joe (13), Mesplie (11), Maldonado (8), Alvarado (7), Wagenar (6), Dorsett (4), Abrams (2)

Team Tri-Cities: Woodard (22), Jaques (15), Callaway (15), Gladney (9), Dichinson (9), Knapik (8), Frimodt (6)

The event also serves as a fundraiser. This year's beneficiary was The Lighthouse, a non-profit out of Sunnyside that advocates, educates and supports those affected by domestic violence and sexual assault. More than $2200 was raised for the cause.