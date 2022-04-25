The All-Star Classic has been going on for decades in various forms. The game pits the best hoopers from the Tri-Cities against the best from the Yakima area.
In this year's event, Team Yakima swept the games.
GIRLS FINAL: 68-62
Game MVP: Esmerelda Galindo (Davis)
Team Yakima:
Galindo (24), Wright (13), Bass (10), Sanchez (10), Wilson (5), Wheeler (4), Patterson (2)
Team Tri-Cities:
Heavens (13), Moran (11), Mackey (10), Maiden (9), Madsen (6), McKay (6), Munson (5)
BOYS FINAL: 86-84
Game MVP: Claysen Delp (Zillah)
Team Yakima: Delp (22), Perez (13), Bennett-Joe (13), Mesplie (11), Maldonado (8), Alvarado (7), Wagenar (6), Dorsett (4), Abrams (2)
Team Tri-Cities: Woodard (22), Jaques (15), Callaway (15), Gladney (9), Dichinson (9), Knapik (8), Frimodt (6)
The event also serves as a fundraiser. This year's beneficiary was The Lighthouse, a non-profit out of Sunnyside that advocates, educates and supports those affected by domestic violence and sexual assault. More than $2200 was raised for the cause.