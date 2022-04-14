Tonight's, Thursday April 14th, game against the Vancouver Canadians has been postponed due to inclement weather.
Wednesday, the Canadians handed the Dust Devils their first loss of the season in a 3-0 decision. Tri-Cities now had a 4-1 record with a 1-1 series with the Toronto High-A affiliate Canadians. Game 3 and four of the six game series will be played on Friday.
Game three, originally scheduled for Thursday, will be made up Friday, April 15th as part of a 7-inning double header beginning at 4pm, with the second game starting 40 minutes after the conclusion of the first.
Tickets for tonight's game can be exchanged for tickets to any future 2022 Dust Devils game. Tickets for tomorrow night are good for both games of the doubleheader. For questions please call the Dust Devils office, 509-544-8789.