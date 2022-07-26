One of the teams racing in this weekend's Water Follies, has a local tie thanks to owners Darrell and Vanessa Strong.
It started about 10 years ago when one of the boats in the Columbia Cup was looking for a sponsor.
Darrell went down, cut a deal, and was a sponsor for nearly a decade.
But that's not where the love affair with racing started, that began when he was a kid and then when he had kids.
"Growing up here, it's hard not be attracted to them. I saw my first race in 1967. ... Then later on when I got married, we started bringing our kids and pulled a wagon in with a cooler on it, laid a blanket out and had enough food for four days."
A couple of years ago, Darrell said one of the owners was looking to sell a boat and he and Vanessa decided it was time to go from boat sponsor, to boat owner.
2021 was his first year in the new role, and the team won a lot of races and had the driver high points champion, but none was sweeter than the Columbia Cup.
"If that's all we did last year, and we won a bunch of other races, but that would have been enough. To get 1st and 2nd, that was unbelievable."
Strong racing has won 4 of the 6 races they've competed in thus far, including the Gold Cup in Guntersville earlier this year.
He credits the success to two things. a great team that works hard, and good equipment.
"We bought two championship level boats and we just made a commitment. My philosophy is we're going to have fun, but winning seems to be quite a bit more fun than not winning. So we'd rather do that."
Strong racing will be without defending Columbia Cup champ Corey Peabody after his boat flipped in Madison, but he thinks the 2nd boat will be ready to face the stiff competition in this year's Water Follies.
