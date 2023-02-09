Here is the latest edition of the Tri-City Americans' Power Play show.
Tri-City Americans Power Play for Feb. 9, 2023
Kevin Rounce
NBC Right Now Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
SWX's Most Popular
Articles
- Transition game: Former Gonzaga great Przemek Karnowski shifts from player to coach after reuniting with Tommy Lloyd at Arizona
- Gonzaga's Wil Smith becomes first in program history to run a sub 4-minute mile
- Richland's Josh Woodard surpasses 1,000 career points
- How Richie Frahm, Eric Edelstein and a fateful night at the Martin Centre helped lure Dan Dickau to Gonzaga
- Sunnyside's Brent Maldonado crosses 1,000 career point mark
- Dylan Moore, Seattle finalize 3-year deal for nearly $8.9M
- Columbia-Burbank focused on bigger goals after winning EWAC East title
- Former Gonzaga big man Chet Holmgren seeks a silver lining in a lost NBA rookie season
- Gonzaga key matchup: Saint Mary's didn't have to look far for top scorer Aidan Mahaney
- Recap and highlights: Aidan Mahaney takes over in final minutes to lead Saint Mary's over Gonzaga 78-70 in OT thriller