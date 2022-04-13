If you listened to any other Tri-City Dust Devil game over the past decade on the radio you more than likely heard the voice of Chris King.
The Pullman resident says with his first child due in June along with expanded responsibilities for the University of Idaho ... he needs to step away from the team.
"The fans, the people around the team. The people you get to know who have tuned into games and who come out and sit in the stands. To get to know them over the years that's been by far the best part."
Taking his place will be Doug Taylor who filled in on some games during the 2021 season and like King works with the University of Idaho.
"A lot of passion coming through. I like to bring a lot of research and random facts and information. That's something I've always had. That's something I'm looking forward to doing. Putting my little imprint."
King says he has seen some great players come through the franchise and on the opposing side and while he loves what he does and is thankful for people listening ... it doesn't beat being at Gesa Stadium.
"With this job you're up there in the catbird seat and you've got a great view. You feel the energy and to have a game going on, a beautiful night here in the Tri-Cities and a packed crowd. Each and every time that's happened, it can't be beat."
King called two no-hitters and two do-or-die championship games in his near decade with the team and expressed his appreciation for the organization and pride in their work together.
He signs off from the full-time gig Thursday though he may fill in from time to time.