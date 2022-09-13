The Tri-City Kart Club spent their 2021-22 offseason making improvements and changes to their track in Richland.
The surface was repaved and additional areas were added to the track to provide more options for configurations to race on.
TCKC Board Member William Keck says they worked with the City of Richland to fund the project which should expand it's notoriety and attractiveness to other drivers.
"When you can bring in the best racers from not only the Northwest, but the West Coast, it improves where Tri-City Kart Club and Horn Rapids Kart Track is at. It helps bring you to a more national level and by improving this track, it gives us a one of a kind of facility."
Keck says a lot of people were part of getting the project across the finish line, many of whom volunteered time and resources.
He also says that with one of, if not the best track on the west coast, there are big possibilities.
"You could see, not only continued club races, and better club races, but you're also going to see more national attention. We could get additional national races out there and bigger events."
And if you missed it in person, or want to watch it again, Wednesday night on SWX, we'll be broadcasting the Saturday Night Shootout.
Brian Levitan and Terry Bridges will be on the call beginning at 7.