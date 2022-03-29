The 53rd Apple Cup is coming to the Tri-City Raceway April 2nd-3rd. Twenty-two year old Kennewick-native Tyler Brown is a fourth generation driver and will be the latest Brown to run at TCR.
The track closed down in 2004, and with the help of his father, Jesse Brown, Red Mountain Event Center was able to revive the track. Taking the track in West Richland means more than just another race for Tyler.
"That was a big bucket list check off right there," said Tyler about taking the track for the first time. "It was important to me because I knew my dad raced there, my grandpa, and my great grandpa raced there, and now I get to do it."
Tyler has been racing since he was four years old -- Getting his roots at the Tri-City Kart Club. Racing at TCR not only has intrinsic value to Tyler but to his father Jesse as well.
"That brought a tear to my eye," said Jesse of seeing his son suit up at TCR. "My grandfather ran the first race there, and won one of the very first races there. My dad [raced there] and I was a multi-champion out there. I'm very proud because he's better than I ever was."
And Tyler wants to continue to the family legacy by bringing home hardware this weekend.
"It'd mean a lot because of my family and background here at Tri-Cities," said Tyler. "We'll just see how it goes I guess."
HERE is a link for more information about the event.