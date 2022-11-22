Tri-City Rush owner Brandon Tate announced on the team's Facebook that they are folding.
In the social media statement, Tate, who was also the coach, said "We battled against competition and against some of the toughest times the country and businesses have seen winning back to back championships in our two years of existence. But financially we have not been able to reach our goals to continue and I can no longer able [sic] to support the team financially."
All ticket purchases have been refunded.