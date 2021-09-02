TIn their first year as a member of the American West Football Conference, the Rush aren't just playing in the championship, they’re hosting it.
On Saturday the Rush take on the Idaho horsemen in the final battle for the AWFC title.
After finishing the season 8 and 2, the rush ended on top of the standings and secured themselves a spot in the championship, all while doing it with their own style and their own flair.
And as we come to the end of the rush season, somebody has something important they'd like to say to you, the Tri-City faithful. I present, Marcellus Pippins.
“I just want to say y'all, thank you for this ride. It's been rough, it's been rugged but we get the job done man! I love the people out here, you guys are awesome, Tri-Cities is great and just in the four or five months we've been here, we met a whole bunch of great people. Great food, great community, great events, boat races, all that stuff? Crazy! Vote for me too for Defensive Player of the Year please, I need it. Go Cougs! Go Rush!”
Considering Marcellus leads the league with 13 picks and 5defensive touchdowns, I think he's got a pretty good shot. The Rush play the championship game at the Hapo center on Saturday September 4th at 8:00pm.