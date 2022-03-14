The Tri-City Rush look to rinse and repeat; The reining AWFC Champions start year two this Sunday.
Over the weekend, the Rush finalized their 25 man roster. While they signed a good amount of the core players from last year's team, there will some new faces in key roles.
Last year's MVP and quarterback Les Obie won't be back in the Tri-Cities; Instead Ja'Vonte Johnson looks to fill those shoes. While some of the faces might change, Kennewick-native and DB Tyler Merkel says coming together as a family was the key to last year's success.
"We're going to be kicking a lot for the next 4-5 months," said Kamiakin grad Tyler Merkel. "That was the biggest thing with last year why we won last year. We get down, but we have each other back."
While they look for the same level of talent on the field, a big change is expected off the field -- with game day experience on the forefront of improvements for the Rush front office.
"Football-wise, we are going to keep improving there," said head coach Brandon Tate. "We've set the bar there. One of the main things we want to do is make our game day presentation a lot better."
