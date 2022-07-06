For the second consecutive year the Tri-City Rush will host the American West Bowl, the championship game of the American West Football Conference.
The Rush enter the game as the defending champions having beaten Idaho last year 36-27 in Tri-City's inaugural season.
First-year Quarterback Ja'Vonte Johnson says despite a more than month-long layoff, they are ready.
"We all got back a week earlier than we were supposed to and started practicing. We had a real high intensity already. We typically would have gotten at a high intensity this week, but we started last week. This week will be like game time, like we're already getting for the game."
The Rush have not lost a game in their two seasons of existence, and beat Wenatchee Valley both times the two teams played during the season.
But the Skyhawks come to the Hapo Center as one of the hottest teams in the league having scored 140 points over their past two games.
Johnson says it's important the Rush keep focused.
"Everybody has been believing in each other, so we need to keep believing in each other and just trust each other. That's it. It feels like everything finally is working out. It means a lot. I'm thankful for all of this; everyone who helped us get here, how we got here."
Johnson is competing for league MVP in his first year with Tri-City. He might lock it up if he completes the rush's second straight undefeated season.
He has thrown 45 touchdowns and just 5 interceptions after coming to the Rush from the semi-pro Northern Elite Football League.
