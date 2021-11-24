PASCO, WA - Rage Sports LLC, owners of the Tri-City Rush Professional Indoor Football Organization announced Wednesday 11/24/21 that it had signed several local players from their 2021 Championship Roster.
Going into the 2022 season the Rush wanted to make sure they are on track to repeat as champions. A key part of doing that was locking up the local talent that was instrumental in the Rush’s 2021 Championship Run.
Among the list of signees is former Philadelphia Eagles running back Keithon Flemming. In 2021 Flemming racked up over 21 touchdowns and was named first team All-League Running Back for the Rush. Also signing is running back Marco Garcia who was a swiss army knife for the team. Filling in at running back and starting on all special teams for the Rush. In the secondary the Rush were able to re-sign starting safety Tyler Merkel as well as corner and special teams star Tyler Maus and playmaker Elix Wade who famously returned a blocked kick for a touchdown during The Rush vs Oregon Storm game featured on SWX. Former Delaware University and Tri-Cities Fever star Zeus Jackson has also re-signed for the 2022 season. Zeus, a special talent was featured all over the field on both offense and defense during the 2021 season capping on his season and the teams season with a sack fumble that was recovered for a touchdown sealing the AWFC Championship game for the Rush. Rounding out the offensive side of the ball the Rush were able to re-sign their young developing 19 year phenom receiver Manny Flores as well as their remaining two starting linemen left unsigned in first team All-League Center Adam Peters and starting guard and former UTSA Roadrunner Josh Oatis.
All in all, the Rush are off to an amazing start on their 2022 recruiting. Having already signed their 2021 complete starting offensive line and running backs as well as key positions on both defense and special teams, The Rush should be at the top of everyone's pre-season rankings. If you are looking for more details on the Tri-City Rush please visit their website at www.tricityrush.com