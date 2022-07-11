For the second consecutive year the Tri-City Rush took home the American West Football Conference championship beating Wenatchee Valley 52-37.
Despite a six-week layoff, and a rusty first half, the Rush dominated the 3rd quarter en route to their second title in their two years of existence.
"I expected us to be rusty at first because it has been six weeks," said Defensive Line Coach John Williams. "But the guys came out fired up. They were ready to go. I have no complaints. The guys did a really great job."
Coach Brandon Tate said, "The hardest thing to do is repeat because everyone is gunning for you the next year. It means a lot to our team, to our organization, especially going undefeated this year all the way to the championship. We put the work in year in, year out. We want to put the best product out for Tri-Cities and keep doing this, more championships."
First-year Quarterback Ja'Vonte Johnson credited the whole team and coaching staff for the hard work needed to become champions.
"I always come in with high hopes, high praise and stuff like that. But you can't plan on going undefeated, not losing. You can't plan that. For sure."
Even a postgame scrum could not ruin the night for the team or the hundreds of rowdy fans in attendance.
Now the team heads into the offseason where they will try to keep the momentum heading into the 2023.