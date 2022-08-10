One of the newest additions to the Tri-City Dust Devils roster, has an incredible backstory.
Victor Mederos was a 6th-round pick by the Angels in July's MLB draft coming from Oklahoma State.
But he was born in Cuba, leaving the country with his family around the age of 5 or 6, moving to Costa rica, then to Mexico before finally landing in Florida.
"I just remember like everything being so difficult and not having food, a roof over your head permanently. I remember just my family fighting really hard. I had many jobs growing up."
He found the game of baseball shortly after arriving in the U.S. at about eight years old.
It was something he loved almost instantly.
"It was like an escape from everything, from reality and what was going on. I just really enjoyed going to the ballpark, going out there and being with a group of guys and doing something together."
Then, in what he called the best birthday present ever, the angels called his name and he was a professional baseball player.
"A lot of people that I know, kind of, take a lot of things for granted. Everything that I grew up with, it was more of you gotta work for it. Nobody's going to hand you anything in life."
Mederos made his professional debut Tuesday getting his first out, first strikeout and throwing two scoreless innings for the Dust Devils.
His debut came on about two hours sleep as well as he had to fly to the Tri-Cities get to the ballpark and get ready to pitch, all in one day.