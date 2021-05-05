The Tri-City Dust Devils opened their season with a 4-0 win Tuesday night, but they won't be the Dust Devils all season long.
Six times this year they will be the Vineros de Tri-Cities -- Their first being next month. Some might remember the alternate name and uniform from the 2019 season.
As part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversion Initiative, the Dust Devils will take the field as Los Vineros de Tri-City six times this season. It was developed by a cultural board both for the agriculture and Latino population of this community.
Some of the players come from Latino countries or regions. Outfielder Francisco Del Valle says he loves being able to play in an area with a fanbase that makes them feel more at home.
"It's really fun because when you're in a state when you're family is so far away," says Valle, "it makes it feel home too having those kind of fans here. it feel good playing baseball around them."
The Dust Devils won Wednesdays game against the Canadians 11-6 and continue the six game series Thursday.