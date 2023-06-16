The Wenatchee Wild are joining the Western Hockey League, WHL, effective immediately the league announced Friday.
The Wild's owner, David White, purchased the Winnipeg Ice and their license to be in the WHL and announced he would move the "team" to Wenatchee and take his existing team's brand as the name.
The Wild join the U.S. Division and become the fifth team in the state of Washington to be part of the league.
Tri-City Americans GM Bob Tory said, "This is an exciting time for hockey in the Pacific Northwest. The addition of Wenatchee enhances the U.S. Division. They have run a model franchise in their time in Wenatchee and will be a welcome addition."
The Wild have been a member of the British Columbia Hockey League, BCHL, since 2015 as the only American team. Prior to that they were in the North American Hockey League.
The league's Board of Governors approved the move and said that they had worked with Winnipeg to build an acceptable arena but could not come to terms.
The schedule for the Americans, Wild and the rest of the WHL will be announced this summer.