For the first time in six years, the West Valley 12U little league team won District 12 And will go to the state tournament which is next week.
The team has 12 players who have played together since they were eight in multiple sports, including baseball.
"It obviously felt pretty good that all of our hard work paid off," said centerfielder Cooper Speer. "Hopefully we can go out there and try to win the state tournament too.
13 teams will be headed to Poulsbo for the state tournament which is double elimination.
The winner of that tournament than heads to a regional tournament in California for the right to go to Williamsport, PA and the Little League World Series.
"We play as a team," said pitcher Liam McMurry. "We hit the sticks really well off of a lot of pitchers. We just talk a lot, we communicate. I think that's what won us the tournament."
The state tournament runs July 15th through the 22nd.
West Valley will play the winner of the District 13 tournament which is in Spokane County.
You can keep up with the team's progress or reach out to help them by going to the West Valley Little League website or Facebook page.