Water Follies is this weekend and before you take in the racing and here's what you need to know about what you'll see on the Columbia.
The engine sizes might be different across classifications, but they do share many similarities.The goal is to have a winner determined as quickly after the race as possible, which mostly happens, but that is not always the case and sometimes officials require time to review potential violations.
In the front and sides of the boats are what are called sponsons. They will touch the water, but the boats are really designed to be above the water as much as possible to avoid friction.
In between the sponsons is the canard which the driver uses to help fly the boat.
There's an enclosed cockpit and behind it is the engine that powers the propeller on the underside of the boat.
In the back there's the rear wing to help stabilize the boat.
And on the underside of the left sponson is the skidfin that helps the boat turn. It also creates those huge rooster tails of water that you see coming off the boat.
As for the racing format, there's a lot of strategy that comes into play and it begins in the pits.
Each race, or heat, will have a 5-minute countdown to start the race at which point they can leave the dock and head out on to the course. This begins the milling period.
In that window, the boats will spend time jockeying for position on the course trying to claim lane 1, or at least one of the inside lanes. One difference for Unlimited hydroplanes is that they cannot drop below 80 miles per hour in this time.
As the clock ticks down, the goal is to hit the start-finish line at full speed when the clock strikes zero.
If a boat is early, they will be penalized.
The race is then on. Drivers can change lanes if there is a legal amount of room between themselves and the boat that is in the lane they want to move to.
After the race is finished, boats are inspected and computers and video are checked to verify that no one broke any rules and then winner of the heat is determined.
The top boats throughout the weekend will compete in the final on Sunday to take home the trophy.
Find out more at the H1 website.