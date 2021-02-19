TACOMA, Wash. - Walter Lum poured in a season and game high 27 points, Carlos Angel, Jr. and Weston Crump both added 13 points and the Whitman College men’s basketball team notched its first road win of the season, a 77-69 win at Puget Sound in Northwest Conference action on Friday night.
Lum’s big scoring night came on a sizzling 9-13 shooting, 4-7 from beyond the arc. He also dished out five assists and recorded three steals. Angel also added a team-best six assists with Grant Hunt posting a game-high five steals.
Cal Hansen did the damage for the Loggers, posting a double double with 18 points and a game-high 10 rebounds. Paul Johnson added 17 points and five rebounds.
The Blues trailed early until both Xzavier Lino and Lum drilled consecutive three pointers to put their team up 12-8 with 16:06 to play. Mamane Yaou extended the lead with a bucket in the paint before Joseph Jourdan slowed Whitman’s momentum with a three-pointer of his own.
The Blues began to heat up as the first half reached its midway point. After UPS regained the lead, a pair of three pointers from Angel and Lum spearheaded an 11-0 run to put Whitman up 29-20 with 7:53 to play until the break.
Lum and Angel continued to find the basket late in the half. Crump found Lum for a layup to push the lead to eight points then, on Whitman’s next possession, Angel drained a three pointer to put the Blues up 34-25 with 5:04 to play. Whitman extended the lead to double digits before taking a 45-37 lead into the break.
The Blues went on the attack right out of the locker room. Crump drained a three pointer on the team’s first possession, then later a thunderous dunk from Lino put Whitman ahead 50-37 only a minute into the second half.
Whitman kept the lead at double digits until a Will Mathews layup for the Loggers made it a 55-47 ball game with 13:19 to play. It was Jai Deshpande’s turn to make his presence known as the first year scored a pair of buckets and, along with a Lino three-pointer, pushed the lead back up to 13 points.
The Loggers made a late, but only mildly threatening, run as the Blues kept the lead in and around double digits for the lionshare of the second half.
The Blues and Loggers square off once more on Saturday. Tipoff is set again at 8:00 p.m.