Kaylie McCracken scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds and the No. 6 Whitman College women’s basketball team rallied from an 11-point fourth quarter deficit to top Pacific Lutheran 73-70 in Northwest Conference action on Saturday night.
The win seals the regular season title for the Blues (22-1, 14-0 NWC) and the No. 1 seed in the Northwest Conference Tournament later this month. Whitman is three games ahead in the loss column of both Puget Sound and Pacific with only two games to play.
Josie Napoli led all scorers for the Lutes who nearly pulled out the victory. Napoli scored 22 points and handed out a game-high 10 assists for a double double. Ava Edmonds added 14 points and seven rebounds.
Clinching their second straight NWC regular season title did not come easy for the Blues who found themselves down by double digits at the start of the fourth. Edmonds found Kasidy Javernick on a fastbreak who nailed a three pointer to put the Lutes up 64-53 with 1:03 to play in the third quarter, a lead that stood heading into the fourth.
Whitman quickly erased the deficit with a 12-0 run to start the fourth quarter. Taylor Chambers kickstarted the burst with a layup and later Elena McHargue drilled a three pointer to put the Blues up 68-67 with 4:50 to play.
Mady Simmelink responded with a three pointer of her own to regain the lead for PLU, but McCracken answered with back-to-back buckets to put Whitman back out in front 72-70 with 1:35 remaining. Inside of a minute to play, the Lutes had two looks from three but could not get the shots to fall as the Blues walked away with the three-point victory.
Korin Baker added 12 points with Sydney Abbott chipping in 10 points and six rebounds.
The Blues now look to keep the momentum and a possible host opportunity in the NCAA Tournament when they close the season at home next weekend against Lewis & Clark and George Fox.