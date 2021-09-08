Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today a series of changes to the 2021-22 WHL Western Conference Regular Season Schedule.
Due to ongoing border restrictions preventing non-essential bus travel from Canada to the U.S., WHL Clubs in the U.S. Division will compete exclusively against U.S. Division opponents, while WHL Clubs in the B.C. Division will compete exclusively against B.C. Division opponents during the month of October.
Following these changes, WHL Clubs in the Western Conference are now scheduled to begin inter-division competition beginning Wednesday, November 3 when the Portland Winterhawks visit the Kamloops Blazers.
This update affects the following three Americans games in October. All games will be played on the date originally schedule but with different opponents.
- October 15 // Kamloops at Tri-City will change to Spokane at Tri-City
- October 22 // Kelowna at Tri-City will change to Seattle at Tri-City
- October 30 // Victoria at Tri-City will change to Seattle at Tri-City