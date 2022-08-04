Davis Pirate alum Cassie Kim will be competing against the best amateur golfers in the country in next week's U.S. Women's Amateur Championship.
Kim started playing golf thanks to her dad, getting competitive at 9.
This is the second time she's played in the U.S. Women's Amateur, but this one is a lot closer.
"To have it in my home state is huge, not just because it's just a couple of hours away, but like you said, my entire family can be there. It's very special to have something like that in an environment you're aware of. You don't have as much jet lag. You're used to the weather, you're use to the grass, all of that. I think it's very special."
Kim says she has played Chambers Bay before, which is where the U.S. Women's Amateur will be, and hopes that that experience pays off for her.
"My goal is to have fun and get the most out of the experience that I can. From my previous experience at the Women's Am and even the U.S. Girls that I played in a couple of years ago, it's a great tournament. They really treat you so well and it makes you really excited to be a part of it no matter how far you end up going in the competition."
The tournament will start with two days of stroke play to seed the top 64 players after which it will shift to match play to determine the champion who will receive exemptions into LPGA tournaments.
Kim says this could be her final non-school related big golf tournament as she plans to start med school in a year.
She will still compete for the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the upcoming season.