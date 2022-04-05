Yakima Valley Community College beat Bellevue 70-57 to clinch the Northwest Athletic Conference championship. It's the Yaks first title since 2008 and their sixth overall.
"The NWAC title is nice," said head Coach London Wilson, "but the way went through it that's what you want. We want to be on the battlefield fully exhausted when its all said and done."
In the semi-final game, Mason Tinley made a three point shot from the corner with about 12 seconds remaining as YVC went on to win 77-76. In making post-season predictions, YVC was over looked due to a mid-season dip -- The Yaks lost five of six games in a mid season lull from Jan. 29th through February 16th.
"I never thought that this would ever happen to be honest," said Tinley on the title. "I mean after high school, I didn't think I was gonna play college ball, so for this to happen and win a championship, it's crazy."
Yakima-native Alexzander Delgado out of AC Davis High School was named the tournament MVP and credited his success to those around him.
"I mean it's all my teammates," said Delgado. "I mean they made my job easy on the court and um I give all the credit to them."
HERE is a list of recognized players from YVC:
Tournament MVP
Alexzander Delgado, Yakima Valley
Most Inspirational
Christian Murphy, Yakima Valley
First Team
Quentin Raynor, Yakima Valley
Second Team
Godwin Ilumoka, Yakima Valley
Christian Murphy, Yakima Valley
YVC is a community college which means a stepping stone for many. Having a championship on their resume might help the players down the road as well as build the program with future talent.
"You gotta look at it as a job opportunity," explained Wilson. "You know that they have the best resume right now. They are a champion at this level so when they go past their resume out, employers are gonna be like, yeah, we need that kid, you know. And then when you're recruiting for the next year team, they all want to be a part of it. So you're getting cream of the crop."
Delgado said that the one thing he wants to leave behind if the legacy of winning in the Yaks program.
"I think we set the standard for the coming players and the coming teams that are going to play here," said Delgado, "and a championship is always a standard and we accomplished that."
Coach Wilson said that for most of his players, Yakima is a home away from home and wanted to thank the community for their support.