The Wildhorse Ladies Golf Classic returns to Pendleton, OR in mid-August.
In addition to 144 golfers competing for prize money, a trophy and helping their case for an LPGA card, there will also be youth clinics.
Wildhorse Resort CEO Gary George says they lucky in that this year's clinics will be two weeks earlier, so there won't be conflicts with school.
But even with that challenge last year, they still had more than 50 kids working with six Epson Tour players.
"Everyone enjoyed the youth clinics," said George. "It was not just golf but it also dealt with moving, getting people to move, our youth to move. That was kind of the theme of the clinics."
There are two options of youth clinics for this year, both on August 15th.
There will be group that goes from 10 a.m. until noon at the Wildhorse Golf Course and another that runs from 4-6 p.m. at Birch Creek in Pendleton.
The clinics are limited to 50 participants each.
"Introducing the game of golf to more people," George says is their goal. "That includes not only our tribal communities but also more youth both boys and girls. We want to get them more involved in golf."
He says golf is not only a great option for young people to get involved in, but it's also a game that you'll be able to play your entire life.
George says they are getting a lot of help from Nike and the Epson Tour for these youth clinics and a lot of times will have prizes for the kids.
If you want to sign your child up, you can do so at the Resort's website.
Find out more about the Epson Tour event, and get tickets at WildhorseResort.com.