As part of ladies golf classic week, the Wildhorse Resort partnered with Nike for two youth clinics Tuesday.
Dozens of kids from elementary to high school took to one of three stations to try and learn how to play golf, or learn how to play better.
And they did so from professional golfers on the Epson Tour.
"I think it's just great to get youth involved in golf and just sports in general," said Victoria Gailey who's playing in the tournament. "I help with junior stuff back at my home club in Canby, OR. I'm familiar with this and I just stand behind it and think it's a great thing."
Gailey said she was once a junior golfer and learned from these kinds of programs.
She would later turn into one of the better high school golfers in Oregon.
Everyone was excited to help kids learn more, no matter their level.
"I think some of the kids were hesitant at first, maybe not having a lot of experience with golf before," noted Gailey. "I think a lot of them left believing that 'I do know how to do this.' Or they have a skill that they didn't have before."
The Ladies Golf Classic starts Friday morning with tee times at 7:15.
You can get tickets for the event at WildhorseResort.com.