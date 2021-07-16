Yakima Valley College is pleased to announce that Robin Andrea has been selected as the new Head Women’s Basketball Coach for the Yaks. Andrea will begin formal duties immediately.
"Being named Head Women’s Basketball Coach at YVC is an incredible opportunity for which I am very grateful," said Andrea. "I would like to thank President Linda Kaminski, Athletic Director Ray Funk, and the members of the search committee for selecting me to continue the winning tradition of YVC Women's Basketball,” said Andrea. “I have many people to thank for helping me get to this point, including Jerod Gibson, Ryan Svenson, Craig Stanger and Mark Majerski for their friendship, guidance and support. I am committed to building upon a great foundation left by Adam Strom, and ensuring our players get the best experience possible in the pursuit of an NWAC Championship."
Andrea brings with him over 13 years of head and assistant coaching experience at the collegiate and high school levels. Most recently, Andrea was the lead assistant women’s basketball coach at Linn-Benton Community College, an NWAC member school in Albany, OR from 2018-21. Andrea’s primary duties included being the program’s head recruiter, defensive coordinator, fundraiser, and post position coach. During his time at Linn-Benton, the Roadrunner program earned their first 20-win season in over a decade and was a top-3 defense in the NWAC in 2019-20. From 2006-12, Andrea served six seasons at NCAA Division 2 Western Oregon University in Monmouth, OR, where he assisted in both the women’s and men’s basketball programs. His duties at WOU included coordinating recruitment, travel arrangements, game scheduling, film exchange, as well as running basketball camps and clinics. Additionally, from 2012-15 Andrea was the head boys basketball coach at Hillsboro High School in Hillsboro, OR.
After a thorough and complete hiring process, YVC believes Andrea’s strengths will enable the program to build upon past successes and continue its growth. “We are genuinely excited to name Robin as the leader of our women’s basketball program,” said Funk. “His experience in a wide-array of coaching roles combined with a systematic vision for the program overall was evident throughout the process. We are confident he will recruit and develop quality student-athletes both on and off the court.”
Andrea succeeds Strom at the YVC helm, who was recently hired as the head women’s basketball coach for NAIA member school Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence Kansas.