Zillah senior Clay Delp is looking to help the leopards to another state title. They won in 2017 and in Delp's freshman year in 2019.
"That's always been my dream," said Delp of winning a state title. "I won one my freshman year, but this year it's just a lot more sentimental to me."
The Leopards are undefeated overall and in league play. Delp's leadership is a big reason behind Zillah' success.
"He does know what it takes to get there," said junior Luke Navarre. "He lets us know all the time like what we need to do to win state this year. He's such a good leader. He's just he's a really good leader and teammate."
"He is one of the players that makes coaching really easy," said head coach Mario Mengarelli. "You know, he just he's a floor general on the court. He does everything. He's by far our hardest worker we have. He's just a great leader. I can't say enough positive things about him."