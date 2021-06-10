His basketball journey started in Yakima, and MarJon Beauchamp's story continues right back where it all started.
Yakima-native MarJon Beauchamp was ranked the 55th recruit in the nation coming out of high school, but the basketball phenom just finished a year playing with Yakima Valley College. The pandemic put a hinder in the 6-7 guard's plans.
"Just playing again," answered Beauchamp on his decision to play at YVC. "Because I haven't played in 14 months. I played with a couple of them growing up. It's cool representing your city."
Despite his late-grandfather being the first black mayor of Yakima, representing Yakima is something Beauchamp hasn't had the chance to do before. MarJon played high school ball on the west side and in Arizona for his senior year. He played with 4 teams in 4 years, won 2 state titles, and one National Championship.
Ranked as the 55th recruit in the nation coming out of high school, MarJon took a chance to be a pioneer in an NBA training program.
"I never thought I'd be one of the top players in the country coming from here," said Beauchamp about that time, "but it was fun to be known and stuff."
But then the pandemic came along... And everything changed.
"The program kind of died down the first month I was there because Covid was ruing a lot of stuff like gym time and working out time," explained Bauchamp. "It was a bummer because I felt like I was growing there. I feel like if Covid didn't hit, I'd be on top."
But it did, and Beauchamp had to figure out a new plan. With his progress halted, MarJon found the opportunity to return to the court as a Yak, and prove that although a year has passed, he's still an elite player.
In the 12 games he played with YVC, Majon ranked top 10 in more than 10 categories including most overall points despite as many as four less games than some of the competition. Beauchamp averaged 30.7 points per game with his highest coming in a 107-106 loss where Beauchamp put up 50 points.
"I feel like I can create for others and make my teammates better," said Beauchamp. "I do that pretty well and I feel like I can score pretty well but I feel like there's a lot of room to grow. I'm not satisfied with where I'm at."
While he didn't picture his first year out of high school turning out like it did, Beauchamp says he doesn't view his stint in his hometown as a step back but a step forward. Besides growing as a player, MarJon says that this experience has made him a better person as his story and basketball career expands.
"It's humbled me," said Beauchamp. "It's only going to make me better. I'm just taking this opportunity. I don't feel like I'm going down low. I'm still up high. Playing here is just helping me with my stock and all that."
Now, MarJon Beauchamp looks for his next opportunity to take the court, and continue to prove himself. MarJon plans on meeting with NBA evaluators to decide what the best course of action is; whether that be college, the NBA G-Leagues, or the NBA draft.