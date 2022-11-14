Skyler Cassel and West Valley football

The Columbia Basin Big 9 released its all conference teams last week. The league includes Davis, Eastmont, Eisenhower, Moses Lake, Sunnyside, Wenatchee and West Valley.

Sunnyside senior quarterback Brent Maldonado was selected as the league's MVP. West Valley senior quarterback Skyler Cassel won the offensive MVP, and Wenatchee senior defensive lineman Evan Berdan earned defensive MVP honors.

Sunnyside junior Santiaga Casas won lineman of the year. Eastmont earned offensive line of the year, and Sunnyside was selected as the defensive line of the year.

In his first year as the head coach at Sunnyside, Marshall Lobbestael won coach of the year after leading the Grizzlies to a league championship.

Below are the all-conference teams:

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

Quarterback: Skyler Cassel*, senior, West Valley

Running Back: Gunnar Peterson*, junior, Eastmont, Colby King, senior, Eastmont, Kyson Thomas*, junior, Moses Lake

Wide Receiver: Noah McNair*, junior, Sunnyside, Ben Pupplo*, senior, West Valley, Jackson May, senior, West Valley

Tight End: Rivers Cook, senior, Wenatchee

Offensive Line: Eduardo Uribe*, junior, Moses Lake, Andrew Suan*, senior, Eastmont, Santiago Casas*, junior, Sunnyside, Evan Berdan*, senior, Wenatchee, Aden Mata*, senior, West Valley

*Indicates unanimous selection

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

Defensive Back: Kyson Thomas*, junior, Moses Lake, Ben Pupplo*, senior, West Valley, Noah McNair, junior, Sunnyside, Graydon Schneider, junior, Eastmont

Linebacker: Josh Leonhardt*, junior, Eastmont, Jacob Goude*, senior, Moses Lake, 12 Daunte Ramos*, senior, Sunnyside, Charlie Jorgensen*, senior, Wenatchee

Defensive Line: Skylar Bryant*, junior, Eastmont, Tell Rathbun*, senior, Moses Lake, Evan Berdan*, senior, Wenatchee, Luke Almaguer, senior, Sunnyside

*Indicates unanimous selection

FIRST TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker: Iden Bone*, senior, Moses Lake

Punter: Iden Bone*, senior, Moses Lake

Returner: Kyson Thomas*, junior, Moses Lake

*Indicates unanimous selection

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

Quarterback: Brent Maldonado, senior, Sunnyside

Running Back: Maddox Gwinn, senior, Moses Lake, Austin Ruffins, senior, Eastmont, Dominic Booth, senior, Sunnyside

Wide Receiver: Adrien Ruffins, junior, Eastmont, Joel Middleton, junior, Moses Lake, Javon Davis, senior, Eisenhower, Cody Diddens, freshman, Sunnyside

Tight End: Julian Chavez, senior, Sunnyside

Offensive Line: Damian Arellano, junior, Eastmont, Gael Gonzales, senior, Eastmont, Izaya Magana, junior, West Valley, David Ayala, senior, Sunnyside, Xzavian Monciaviz, senior, Sunnyside, Camden Stout, senior, Moses Lake

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

Defensive Back: Javon Davis, junior, Eisenhower, Brent Maldonado, senior, Sunnyside, Joel Middleton, junior, Moses Lake, Marc Rodriguez, senior, Davis, Seth Stone, senior, Eastmont

Linebacker: AJ Kelly-Nash, junior, West Valley, Caleb Coronel, junior, Eisenhower, David Aguilar, senior, Eisenhower, Noah Burns, sophomore, Moses Lake, Daniel Moffatt, junior, Wenatchee, Josiah Watters, junior, West Valley

Defensive Line: Shoshonee Justis, junior, Eisenhower, Aden Mata, senior, West Valley, Camden Stout, senior, Moses Lake, Conner Prazer, junior, Eastmont

SECOND TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker: Alex Sanchez, senior, Wenatchee

Punter: Caleb Coronel, junior, Eisenhower

Returner: Graydon Schneider, junior, Eastmont

HONORABLE MENTION OFFENSE

Quarterback: Luke Gale, junior, Eastmont and Brock Clark, senior, Moses Lake

Running Back: Jacob Alcala, sophomore, Davis and Lance McGee, freshman, Davis

Wide Receiver: Nehemiah Garcia, senior, Eisenhower and Demetrius Sadeddin, senior, West Valley

Tight End: Jamasen Carter, senior, Davis

Offensive Line: Gabriel Arizmendi, senior, Eastmont, Bryson Chase, sophomore, Eisenhower, David Araiza, senior, Moses Lake, AJ Paikuli, senior, West Valley, Carter Hauver, junior, Sunnyside, Kolby Hill, senior, Wenatchee

HONORABLE MENTION DEFENSE

Defensive Back: Peyton Guest, junior, Eastmont, Zion Lee, senior, West Valley, Eli Fernandez, junior, Sunnyside, Nehemiah Garcia, senior, Eisenhower, Hayden Throneberry, junior, Moses Lake

Linebacker: Phoenix Sanchez, junior, Davis, Connor Christensen, junior, Wenatchee, Hayden Riley, junior, Wenatchee, Jamasen Carter, senior, Davis

Defensive Line: Mateo Armendariz, senior, Sunnyside, Ricky Colunga, sophomore, Eastmont, Rivers Cook, senior, Wenatchee, Ramon Mendoza, junior, Davis, Izaya Magana, junior, West Valley