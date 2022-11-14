The Columbia Basin Big 9 released its all conference teams last week. The league includes Davis, Eastmont, Eisenhower, Moses Lake, Sunnyside, Wenatchee and West Valley.
Sunnyside senior quarterback Brent Maldonado was selected as the league's MVP. West Valley senior quarterback Skyler Cassel won the offensive MVP, and Wenatchee senior defensive lineman Evan Berdan earned defensive MVP honors.
Sunnyside junior Santiaga Casas won lineman of the year. Eastmont earned offensive line of the year, and Sunnyside was selected as the defensive line of the year.
In his first year as the head coach at Sunnyside, Marshall Lobbestael won coach of the year after leading the Grizzlies to a league championship.
Below are the all-conference teams:
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
Quarterback: Skyler Cassel*, senior, West Valley
Running Back: Gunnar Peterson*, junior, Eastmont, Colby King, senior, Eastmont, Kyson Thomas*, junior, Moses Lake
Wide Receiver: Noah McNair*, junior, Sunnyside, Ben Pupplo*, senior, West Valley, Jackson May, senior, West Valley
Tight End: Rivers Cook, senior, Wenatchee
Offensive Line: Eduardo Uribe*, junior, Moses Lake, Andrew Suan*, senior, Eastmont, Santiago Casas*, junior, Sunnyside, Evan Berdan*, senior, Wenatchee, Aden Mata*, senior, West Valley
*Indicates unanimous selection
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
Defensive Back: Kyson Thomas*, junior, Moses Lake, Ben Pupplo*, senior, West Valley, Noah McNair, junior, Sunnyside, Graydon Schneider, junior, Eastmont
Linebacker: Josh Leonhardt*, junior, Eastmont, Jacob Goude*, senior, Moses Lake, 12 Daunte Ramos*, senior, Sunnyside, Charlie Jorgensen*, senior, Wenatchee
Defensive Line: Skylar Bryant*, junior, Eastmont, Tell Rathbun*, senior, Moses Lake, Evan Berdan*, senior, Wenatchee, Luke Almaguer, senior, Sunnyside
*Indicates unanimous selection
FIRST TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker: Iden Bone*, senior, Moses Lake
Punter: Iden Bone*, senior, Moses Lake
Returner: Kyson Thomas*, junior, Moses Lake
*Indicates unanimous selection
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
Quarterback: Brent Maldonado, senior, Sunnyside
Running Back: Maddox Gwinn, senior, Moses Lake, Austin Ruffins, senior, Eastmont, Dominic Booth, senior, Sunnyside
Wide Receiver: Adrien Ruffins, junior, Eastmont, Joel Middleton, junior, Moses Lake, Javon Davis, senior, Eisenhower, Cody Diddens, freshman, Sunnyside
Tight End: Julian Chavez, senior, Sunnyside
Offensive Line: Damian Arellano, junior, Eastmont, Gael Gonzales, senior, Eastmont, Izaya Magana, junior, West Valley, David Ayala, senior, Sunnyside, Xzavian Monciaviz, senior, Sunnyside, Camden Stout, senior, Moses Lake
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
Defensive Back: Javon Davis, junior, Eisenhower, Brent Maldonado, senior, Sunnyside, Joel Middleton, junior, Moses Lake, Marc Rodriguez, senior, Davis, Seth Stone, senior, Eastmont
Linebacker: AJ Kelly-Nash, junior, West Valley, Caleb Coronel, junior, Eisenhower, David Aguilar, senior, Eisenhower, Noah Burns, sophomore, Moses Lake, Daniel Moffatt, junior, Wenatchee, Josiah Watters, junior, West Valley
Defensive Line: Shoshonee Justis, junior, Eisenhower, Aden Mata, senior, West Valley, Camden Stout, senior, Moses Lake, Conner Prazer, junior, Eastmont
SECOND TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker: Alex Sanchez, senior, Wenatchee
Punter: Caleb Coronel, junior, Eisenhower
Returner: Graydon Schneider, junior, Eastmont
HONORABLE MENTION OFFENSE
Quarterback: Luke Gale, junior, Eastmont and Brock Clark, senior, Moses Lake
Running Back: Jacob Alcala, sophomore, Davis and Lance McGee, freshman, Davis
Wide Receiver: Nehemiah Garcia, senior, Eisenhower and Demetrius Sadeddin, senior, West Valley
Tight End: Jamasen Carter, senior, Davis
Offensive Line: Gabriel Arizmendi, senior, Eastmont, Bryson Chase, sophomore, Eisenhower, David Araiza, senior, Moses Lake, AJ Paikuli, senior, West Valley, Carter Hauver, junior, Sunnyside, Kolby Hill, senior, Wenatchee
HONORABLE MENTION DEFENSE
Defensive Back: Peyton Guest, junior, Eastmont, Zion Lee, senior, West Valley, Eli Fernandez, junior, Sunnyside, Nehemiah Garcia, senior, Eisenhower, Hayden Throneberry, junior, Moses Lake
Linebacker: Phoenix Sanchez, junior, Davis, Connor Christensen, junior, Wenatchee, Hayden Riley, junior, Wenatchee, Jamasen Carter, senior, Davis
Defensive Line: Mateo Armendariz, senior, Sunnyside, Ricky Colunga, sophomore, Eastmont, Rivers Cook, senior, Wenatchee, Ramon Mendoza, junior, Davis, Izaya Magana, junior, West Valley