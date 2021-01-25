KENNEWICK, WA – NHL Central Scouting released their 20-21 Players To Watch list for the upcoming NHL Draft today. Three Tri-City Americans players were recognized: Talyn Boyko, Marc Lajoie, and import selection Tomas Suchanek. All three players are rated as ‘C’ prospects indicating a potential fourth-, fifth- or sixth-round selection in the 2021 NHL Draft.
The players to watch list is Central Scouting’s compilation of top prospects from all the major development leagues throughout North America and Europe. The list is updated throughout the season while scouts continue to evaluate the players.
[VIEW: NHL Central Scouting 2020-21 January Players to Watch list]
Boyko, a native of Drumheller, Alta., was selected by Tri-City 53rd overall in the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft. Through two seasons and 34 games with the Americans, the six-foot-eight and 196-pound goaltender has posted a .884 save percentage and 4.75 goals against average. As a late 2002-born player, Boyko is eligible to be selected for the first time in the 2021 NHL Draft.
Also appearing on Central Scouting’s list is St. Albert, Alta. native Marc Lajoie. Lajoie was Tri-City’s first selection at 14th overall in the 2018 WHL Bantam Draft. Last year in his rookie season, the six-foot-four and 226-pound defenseman totaled 13 points (eight goals, five assists) and 68 penalty minutes through 63 games played.
Hailing from the Czech Republic, Suchanek was selected by Tri-City seventh overall in the 2020 CHL Import Draft. The six-foot-one and 175-pound goaltender is currently playing with HC Frydek-Mistek in the 2nd Czech Republic Hockey League. He has recorded a .915 save percentage and 2.99 goals against average through 13 games played this season.
