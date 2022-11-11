The Sunnyside Grizzlies football team started the 2022 season with an 0-3 record.

"Everyone counted us out," said senior quarterback Brent Maldonado earlier this week before practice. "We played three good teams right off the bat, but I feel like that and just coming to practice every day ready to work we're getting the results we want, and we've got a big game Saturday, and we'll be ready for that."

Since that winless start, the Grizzlies have won six of their last seven games. They finished 5-1 in Big Nine Conference play and won the regular season title.

Maldonado and junior wide receiver Noah McNair have helped power the offense all season long. Maldonado moved to the quarterback position after playing wide receiver for his first three years of high school.

"Coming into my freshman year, we had a quarterback above me, so I moved to receiver but coming back to it feels good, and it's almost like a circle coming back to where I started."

"I really looked up to him my freshman and sophomore year because he's always been that WR1, so I looked up to him," said McNair about what it was like having his quarterback in his position group before. "He helped me a lot, and I just learned off him so much."

The QB-WR duo have built their chemistry together by playing several sports together including basketball.

"He's always passing the ball," said McNair. "We're always feeding each other. We just always look to each other."

Chemistry has paved the way for success for both. Maldonado has thrown for over 2,600 passing yards in 2022, and McNair has been on the receiving end for over 1,100 yards. The junior has hauled in 17 of his quarterback's 29 touchdown passes.

"When we need that play, it's going to him," said Maldonado about McNair. "We'll get him the ball, and he'll do the rest."

On Saturday, the two will help lead Sunnyside in the state playoffs. The Grizzlies will take on Chiawana, the number one seed, at Edgar Brown Stadium in Pasco at 1 p.m.