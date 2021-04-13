Competition breeds success and some of the fiercest competition can come from a sibling rivalry. Two brothers at Richland High School are using that rivalry to push each other on the golf course.
After almost not having a golf season due to the pandemic, Richland High School's Carter and Davis Sheets are taking advantage of their opportunity to play together. The two brothers have had multiple top ten finishes, even going number one and number two in the first meet of the season.
“We both push each other to do our best, which I think is awesome about just being a brother and being able to compete with one another.’ said Carter, ‘It makes me want to work even harder, because I don't want anyone to be able to beat me and I want to be at the top all the time.”
Carter and Davis have helped the Bombers to victory in all three meets so far this season. And with Carter set play golf for St. Martin university next year, Davis is determined to make the most of his single season playing with his older brother.
“I feel like it's good because he pushes me to get better and I kind of push him to keep moving on and get better from our last round and everything else. It's kind of been different knowing that he'll be gone next year and it's just going to be me, without having him to push me to get better.”
The next MCC golf meet takes place on Wednesday, April 12th at Horn Rapids golf course, where the Bombers attempt to get their fourth straight overall win.