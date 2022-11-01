West Valley quarterback Skyler Cassel has a goal each week to throw for 400 yards and 400 touchdowns, which he has matched or exceeded in four games in 2022. Through nine games this season, he's thrown for 3,490 yards and 33 passing touchdowns in total. His passing yards total has him in the top three nationally, according to MaxPreps.
"As a football player, [he's] unbelievable," said Kolney Cassel, West Valley's offensive coordinator and Skyler's older brother. "In my opinion, I don't think there's anyone on this side of the mountains that plays like he does."
The elder Cassel arrived at West Valley this fall to help fully install the run n' shoot offense for the Rams and mentor his younger brother at the quarterback position. The run n' shoot emphasizes passing the ball and relies on the quarterback to make split second decisions after the ball is snapped.
"If you're a quarterback, that's what you want to do," said Skyler about airing the ball out. "You don't want to hand the ball off. You don't really wanna be in a triple option, wishbone type of offense."
Cassel's excelled handling the quarterback duties for the Rams, and it has translated to wins for the football team. West Valley posted a 6-3 record during the regular season and won its last three games heading into the postseason.
He's benefited from the the tutelage of his older brother, who played college quarterback at several Division 1 stops and coached college football before coming home.
"I get to spend a lot of extra time with him that I don't get to spend probably next year because he's gonna be coaching, and I'm going to be playing somewhere, so it's been a lot of fun having him around," said the younger Cassel.
"The thing I enjoy most is I think that it's just so easy because he understands where I'm coming from, and he doesn't really take criticism bad," said the older Cassel. "He understands that I'm just trying to help... It's almost become like a hobby for us talking about the offense and kind of just being nerds with it."
As a sophomore, Skyler earned First Team All-League and Second Team All-League as a junior in the Big Nine. Kolney said he's been impressed with how hard his younger brother has worked to improve.
"He's taken it upon himself to be better, better quarterback, better leader and just a better person," said Kolney.
"Before every game, he just says, 'Go have fun and do what you do,'" said Skyler. "So I think that's one of the biggest takeaways that he gives me. He just gives me that confidence boost before the game that if I just go out there and have fun and do what I do then we shouldn't have a problem, and we're gonna execute and win the game."
"I'm so proud of him and just the young man he's become through football, and I think he's learned a lot of lessons through football that will make him unbelievable in whatever he wants to do, and it's not just what he does on the field because obviously, it's been great, and he's shown that he's one of the best, but I think just him being a leader and him being the teammate he is and the person he is will help him further than what he's done on the field."
The two brothers will have a chance to shine together and start a valiant postseason run for West Valley on Friday. The Rams will travel to Chiawana to play in the district playoffs and try to punch its ticket to state. That game will kick off at 6 p.m. at Edgar Brown Stadium and will be broadcast on SWX.