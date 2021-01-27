After fall sports were pushed to the spring for Central Washington due to the pandemic, Wildcat basketball seasons were over before they started. Spring sports including women's softball were the first to experience the bitter reality of cancellations during this Covid-19 crisis.
Central Washington University softball was on the cusp of being a top contender in their conference when the world went to chaos. The Wildcats captured their fourth consecutive Great North Athletic Conference regular-season title in 2019, and want to chance to defend that title now in 2021.
"We're gearing up expecting and hoping were going to play a season as much as a full schedule as much a we can get," said Head Coach Alison Mitchell. "So far the NCAA has said we still have the opportunity to play a national title, so we got to prepare for that."
CWU named Alison Mitchell as the new head coach in December 2019, and starting her coaching duties in January 2020 and playing games in the same month. By March, her first year at the helm was cut short when the season was scrapped. She says that despite the disappointment, this time has allowed her to get to know her team as she took over the program.
"I'm always looking at a glass half-full mindset," said Mitchell. "When I first cam in, we had a huge time crunch. The virus was terrible, but it gave me time to plan and implement and find out what the program needed from me and what I wanted from it."
Now with players back on campus and likely season looming eagerly around the corner, the focus is shifting to competition. When they step back onto the diamond, Mitchell wants to once again be the competitive powerhouse that CWU is known for despite the setbacks of the past year.
"We're being reasonable in having to work people back in," explained Mitchell, "recognizing that gyms have been shut down and people didn't have access to facilities. We have to build them up. We're starting further behind than any of us want to be; Players and coaches included, but we're getting there."
Mitchell and the Wildcats are being proactive in the challenges on the diamond, but some hardships still lay behind closed doors. Colleges are facing hardships when it comes to recruiting and scholarships.
The NCAA granted athletes an extra year of eligibility for the lost season. Coaches need to know what to recruit as players have a choice that wouldn't be available prior to last spring, with scholarship dollars on the back-end in some cases of that conversation.
"We had that conversation last spring because obviously [Coach Mitchell] needs to know for recruiting," said senior third-baseman and Selah-native Maddy Zerr. "I'm done with school this winter, and plan on going to Master's School after."
Zerr plans on hanging up the cleats after this year and continuing her education instead of enrolling an extra semester, but nine months later, the pandemic is still affecting sports. That leaves her with doubts on her decision if she can't see the field this year with her teammates.
"I think I would have really struggled to leave if we didn't get to play any games this year," said Zerr, "and it's just blank junior year, blank senior year, so the future of hopefully getting some games in makes me feel good about having a good close to my career, so we'll see."