Central Washington men's rugby has entered new territory this postseason. The team will begin the College Rugby Association of America's D1A National Tournament as the West Region's top seed, which was a first in program history.
The team has been able to flourish behind a "we over me" mentality and hard work, according to head coach Todd Thornley and key players.
"We're prepared to do the stuff that others might not want to do," said Thornley in an interview at Tomlinson Stadium on Tuesday.
Alby O'Shannessey, a senior flanker, said the team has been able to build strong relationships with one another, which has brought success.
"When you come out here and you're working hard, it's a lot easier when you look to your left and see your friends," said O'Shannessey. "So it's all about doing it for them."
The Wildcats are competing to try and reach the National Championship in Houston on May 6. To get there, Central Washington will have to win its next two games.
"Every game from here on out is make or break really," said O'Shannessey. "So we're treating every game like our last one [and] putting everything out there on the table. [We're] giving it our best shot."
In the quarterfinals, the team will face rival BYU. The Cougars handed Central its only loss of the season so far less than a month ago.
"We just gotta come out hard and smack them in the mouth," said Mitchell Hirose, a senior wing, about what the team has to do against BYU in the rematch. "We can't come out soft, and we've just gotta do what we've been doing for the whole season [and] just come out hard."
Thornley instilled confidence that the team would possess an advantage playing at home and that the team was just beginning to "scratch the surface" of how good it can be.
"Our results and outcomes have been good this year, but our performances necessarily haven't been as good as they could be," said Thornley. "So for me, that's exciting. Hopefully, we can grow and peak at the right time and play some of our best rugby in this month."
The game will be played in Ellensburg this time around. Saturday's quarterfinal will begin at 12 p.m. at Tomlinson Stadium on the Central Washington University campus.