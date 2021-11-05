ELLENSBURG, Wash.—Central Washington amassed 435 yards of offense as the Wildcats rolled to a 92-0 victory over Lincoln (Calif.), Saturday at Tomlinson Stadium.
Nine different Wildcats (6-2 overall) scored an offensive touchdown either through the air or on the ground, and all three quarterbacks who took snaps tossed a scoring pass as Central set school and conference records for points in and game and total touchdowns scored, among others.
Reserve running back Davine Tullis and quarterback JJ Lemming each ran for two touchdowns, while Tony Archie caught a pair of scoring passes. Lemming (3), Zach Matlock (2) and Wildcat formation QB JoJo Hillel (1) threw touchdown passes.
Lemming also caught a touchdown pass to pull off the rare touchdown trifecta.
Lincoln (1-7) is a first-year football program in the process of securing NCAA status. The Oaklanders have played each of their eight games on the road this season and dressed just 34 players for Saturday's contest.
Tullis rushed for a career-high 128 yards on just on carries Saturday. The converted defensive back led a rushing attack which gained 300 yards and averaged 7.1 yards per carry.
Defensively, the Wildcats limited Lincoln to 38 total yards, including minus-7 yards rushing. CWU forced a total of 8 turnovers on the night (4 fumbles, 4 interceptions).
Jaylen Clay, Donte Hamilton, Johnny Navarro, and Jahleel Breland each had interceptions, while Hamilton and Brett Accimus each had one quarterback sack.
Matt Wiitanen recovered a fumble and returned it 45 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter.
Quoting Head Coach Chris Fisk
"I'm proud of the way our guys played tonight. I thought we came with a lot of energy in the first half and took care of business early. We were able to play a lot of guys and get a lot of experience for kids who haven't gotten much playing time. We'll enjoy this one and then on to the next."
News & Notes
- The Wildcats set numerous program and conference records in several team categories on Saturday, including school records for:
- Most points in a half (56)
- Most points in a game (92)
- Most touchdowns in a game (13)
- All the above records are also new Great Northwest Athletic Conference marks
- Kicker Pat Hegarty also tied the GNAC record by making 10 PATs
- This was the first shutout for Central since a 49-0 win over Humboldt State on Sept. 15, 2018
- Matt Wiitanen's recovered fumble for a touchdown was the first such play for the Wildcats since James Adeyanju accomplished the feat against Dixie State on Sept. 9, 2015
- The four interceptions match the season high set against Midwestern State on Oct. 2
- CWU gained 300 yards on the ground for the second time this season. The first was against Simon Fraser on Sept. 18 (348)
Up Next
The Wildcats visit Western New Mexico, 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 6 in Silver Springs, N.M.