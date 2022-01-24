Central Washington Track & Field standouts Erica Cabanos and Juliette Williams were selected Great Northwest Athletic Conference athletes of the week, the league office announced on Monday.
Cabanos, a senior, earns Field Athlete of the Week accolades after winning the triple jump in last Weekend's Lauren McCluskey Memorial Open at the University of Idaho. Cabanos record a jumper of 11.15 meters.
Williams, a sophomore, is the Track Athlete of the Week after she tied the school record in the 60m dash en route to a third-place finish. Running in her first event with the Wildcats, Williams tied teammate Makenna Hansen's school record of 7.78 seconds during the finals.
The Wildcats return to action this weekend at the UW Invitational.
Central Washington Track & Field standouts Erica Cabanos and Juliette Williams were selected Great Northwest Athletic Conference athletes of the week, the league office announced on Monday.
SWX's Most Popular
Articles
- Q&A: John Stockton talks Gonzaga basketball suspension, COVID-19 vaccine opposition and more
- Washington State defensive tackle Dallas Hobbs ends football career, will pursue other ventures
- John Stockton's defiance of COVID-19 mask mandate forces Gonzaga to suspend NBA Hall of Famer's basketball season tickets
- Washington State legend Steve Gleason earns 2022 Inspiration Award for ALS activism at NCAA Honors Celebration
- Schedule update: Gonzaga will visit San Diego on Feb. 3, Pepperdine on Feb. 17
- Washington State kicker Andrew Boyle enters transfer portal
- Recap and highlights: No. 1 Gonzaga breaks away in second half to beat San Francisco 78-62
- Washington State football program announces four new assistants, chief of staff
- CWU Veterans Lead Way in Win Over Saints, Maltezo Nets 1K Career Points
- For Rui Hachimura, a hoops star in two very different countries, time away is a delicate dance