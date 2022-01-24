cwu

Central Washington Track & Field standouts Erica Cabanos and Juliette Williams were selected Great Northwest Athletic Conference athletes of the week, the league office announced on Monday.

Cabanos, a senior, earns Field Athlete of the Week accolades after winning the triple jump in last Weekend's Lauren McCluskey Memorial Open at the University of Idaho. Cabanos record a jumper of 11.15 meters.

Williams, a sophomore, is the Track Athlete of the Week after she tied the school record in the 60m dash en route to a third-place finish. Running in her first event with the Wildcats, Williams tied teammate Makenna Hansen's school record of 7.78 seconds during the finals.

The Wildcats return to action this weekend at the UW Invitational.

Tags