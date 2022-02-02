|NAME
|POS
|HT
|WT
|HOMETOWN
|PREV SCHOOL
|SIGNED
|Ronnie Brutus
|CB
|5-11
|165
|South Sacramento, Calif.
|Monterey Trail HS
|Noah Koke-Mauga
|OL
|6-2
|310
|Lakewood, Wash.
|Lakes HS
|Brett McCalla
|LB
|6-3
|215
|Manhattam Beach, Calif.
|Mira Costa HS
|Aiden Whipple
|DB
|6-0
|185
|Meridian, Idaho
|Mountain View HS
|Quintin Yon-Wagner
|LB
|6-2
|225
|Arlington, Wash.
|Arlington HS
|Trishion Sullivan
|DE
|6-4
|215
|Spanaway, Wash.
|Spanaway HS
|Reuben Leiataua
|DE
|6-2
|255
|West Seattle, Wash.
|West Seattle HS
|David Jones
|DB
|6-2
|180
|Modesto, Calif.
|Thomas Downey HS
|Mike Westbrook
|LB
|6-2
|215
|Lakewood, Wash.
|Lakes HS
|Kaleb Potts
|OL
|6-6
|280
|Marysville, Wash.
|Marysville Pilchuck HS
|Jairus Phillips
|LB
|6-1
|210
|Camas, Wash.
|Camas HS
|Brycen Indell
|LB
|6-1
|210
|Eugene, Ore.
|Thurston HS
|Tyler Steinbach
|OL
|6-3
|287
|Sammamish, Wash.
|Skyline HS
|Justin Brennan
|QB
|6-1
|195
|Lakewood, Wash.
|Lakes HS
|Wahieloa Emmsley
|S
|6-1
|185
|Monroe, Wash.
|Monroe HS
|Jackson Locke
|OL
|6-4
|295
|Mill Creek, Wash.
|King's HS
|Camden Loidhamer
|TE
|6-4
|225
|Wenatchee, Wash.
|Wenatchee HS
|Cole Miller
|WR
|6-1
|180
|DuPont, Wash.
|Steilacoom HS
|Justice Taylor
|RB
|6-1
|190
|Lakewood, Wash.
|Lakewood HS
|Zach Watson
|ATH
|5-11
|185
|Burlington, Wash.
|Burlington-Edison HS
|Ashton Wolff
|K/P
|6-2
|190
|Marysville, Wash.
|Marysville Pilchuck HS
|Aidan Canada
|WR
|5-9
|160
|Kennewick, Wash.
|Kamiakin HS
|Tyler Luzan
|OL
|6-4
|265
|Bothell, Wash.
|North Creek HS
ELLENSBURG, Wash.-Central Washington football head coach Chris Fisk is excited to announce the addition of 23 student-athletes in the 2022 recruiting class as a part of National Signing Day, Feb. 2, 2022.
The class of 2022 consists of 11 offensive players, 11 defensive players and one specialist. Overall, 18 of the signees are from Washington, with three more from California and one each from Idaho and Oregon.
Not only is the Class of 2022 strong from an athletic perspective, the group also currently holds a collective 3.02 grade-point average.
"This class is an exciting one," Fisk said. "Every class is different depending on your needs. I'm very pleased with this class. We addressed some of our needs, but this is also a well-rounded group. We signed a great group of kids with outstanding GPAs. I'm really excited about the group we're bringing in here."
CWU Football Class of 2022
Justin Brennan, QB, Lakewood, Wash. (Lakes HS)
Played for Dave Miller at Lakes High ... played in seven games as a senior for the Lancers, missing the first month while waiting for an appeal for a fifth year of eligibility ... still passed for 1,423 yards and 15 touchdowns, earning first-team all-league honors ... also participated in baseball and wrestling.
Head Coach Chris Fisk on Brennan: "Justin has the type of grit and edge that all coaches look for in a QB. We are looking forward to seeing that grit on the field next fall."
Ronnie Brutus, DB, South Sacramento, Calif. (Monterey Trail HS)
Played for T.J. Ewing at Monterey Trail High ... played in the secondary and as a running back for the Mustangs ... named first-team all-league as a safety and second-team All-Metro ... mentioned as one of the top 15 running backs in the city by the Sacramento Bee ... team captain ... rushed for 476 yards and five touchdowns as a senior while also recording 52 total tackles on defense ... had five tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and one interception as a senior ... also participated in basketball and track.
Assistant Coach Spencer Captitani on Brutus: "Ronnie is an absolute competitor. He has a quiet confidence about him which he pairs with explosive athletic ability. He's going to fit in great with our corner room."
Aidan Canada, WR, Kennewick, Wash. (Kamiakin HS)
Played for Scott Biglin at Kamiakin High ... earned first-team all-conference honors at wide receiver and second-team all-conference at defensive back ... helped the Braves to an 11-1 overall record, a Mid-Columbia Conference championship and appearance in the 4A state semifinals as a senior ... also participates in track.
Fisk on Canada: "Aiden has worked extremely hard for an opportunity to play college football, and we are excited to see what he can do at the slot position."
Wahi Emmsley, DB, Monroe, Wash. (Monroe HS)
Played for Scott Darrow at Monroe High ... played on both sides of the ball for the Bearcats ... caught 37 passes for 502 yards and 5 touchdowns, and made 41 total tackles with two sacks and nine tackles for loss on defense ... named to the honor roll.
Capitani on Emmsley: "Wahi just loves the game of football. He stepped into a new program at Monroe and made a huge impact right away. He will bring an edge to our defense."
Brycen Indell, LB, Eugene, Ore. (Thurston HS)
Played for Justin Stark at Thurston High ... helped lead the Colts to a district championship, earning All-State honors as a linebacker and running back ... had 46 total tackles as a senior, including 12 tackles for loss and three sacks ... rushed for over 700 yards and 11 touchdowns ... also participates in wrestling and lacrosse.
Defensive Coordinator Nate Johnson: "We are excited to watch Brycen develop as a linebacker. His upside is tremendous as he comes from a coaching family and has a wrestling background."
David Jones, DB, Modesto, Calif. (Thomas Downey HS)
Played for Jeremy Plaa at Downey High ... earned all-league and all-region honors as a senior after collecting seven interceptions and 32 total tackles in 6 games ... helped lead the Knights to the CCAL championship.
Capitani on Jones: "David is a long rangy corner. He has shown a great ability to match up with bigger wide receivers and get his hands on the football. His upside is through the roof."
Noah Koke-Mauga, OL, Lakewood, Wash. (Lakes HS)
Played for Dave Miller at Lakes High ... two-time all-league selection ... all-area as a senior ... also named Offensive Lineman of the Year ... helped lead the Lancers to an undefeated league championship in 2019 ... also participates in track & field.
Fisk on Koke-Mauga: "Noah has starts at every position on the offensive line and brings an edge to the team that you expect from Lakes."
Reuben Leiataua, DE, West Seattle, Wash. (West Seattle HS)
Played for Jeffrey Scott at West Seattle High ... rated as a 3-star recruit by 247Sports.com ... helped lead the Wildcats to a division championship as a senior ... two-time defensive MVP and overall MVP in 2020 ... three-time first-team all-conference selection ... also plays rugby.
Assistant Coach Grant Torgerson on Leiataua: "We are excited to see Reuben develop as a defensive lineman for us. His ability to pass rush and be physical in the run game is what is most exciting. A great addition to the DL room."
Jackson Locke, OL, Mill Creek, Wash. (King's HS)
Played for Jim Shapiro at King's High ... helped lead the Knights to a pair of conference championships ... two-time all-conference selection.
Fisk on Locke: "Jackson has a great enthusiasm for the game and a great skill set to play multiple positions for us in the future."
Camden Loidhamer, TE, Wenatchee, Wash. (Wenatchee HS)
Played for Scott Deveraux at Wenatchee High ... brother of current Wildcat Chase Loidhamer ... a 2-time all-conference selection with the Panthers ... earned all-conference honors on both sides of the line as a senior after splitting time between defensive end and running back ... recorded 10.5 sacks as a senior ... also participates in basketball and track.
Assistant Head Coach John Pica: "We are excited about the versatility that Camden brings to our offense. He is a multi-faceted athlete and has been the core for the Wenatchee Panthers for the past few years."
Tyler Luzan, OL, Bothell, Wash. (North Creek HS)
Played for Torrey Myers at North Creek High ... named Trench Man of the Year ... also earned first-team All-KingCo ... helped lead the Jaguars to the state playoffs Round of 16.
Fisk on Luzan: "Tyler has been in this recruiting process with us for the last year and has shown he can develop into a great offensive tackle."
Brett McCalla, LB, Manhattan Beach, Calif. (Mira Costa HS)
Played for Don Morrow at Mira Costa High ... two-time first-team all-league selection for the Mustangs ... First-Team All-CIF Division 7 selection as a safety ... played basketball for three seasons.
Johnson on McCalla: "Brett brings that SoCal energy! He has all the tools coaches are looking for - length, speed, athleticism, and high character. The 'Cats got a good one in Brett."
Cole Miller, WR, DuPont, Wash. (Steilacoom HS)
Played for Kyle Haller at Steilacoom High ... two-time first-team all-league selection ... had 70 total touches as a senior for 1,250 yards and 17 touchdowns ... helped lead the Sentinels to three straight SPSL championships and a 2019 state runner-up finish.
Fisk on Miller: "Cole continues our streak of great players from Steilacoom High School, we are excited to see him develop into an outstanding wide receiver."
Jairus Phillips, LB, Camas, Wash. (Camas HS)
Played for Jack Hathaway at Camas High ... brother of current Wildcat Titan Phillips ... named co-defensive player of the year in the Greater St. Helen's League and first-team all-conference ... team captain, helping the Papermakers to a league championship as a senior ... also plays lacrosse.
Johnson on Phillips: "Jairus joins his brother Titan as a Wildcat but make no mistake - they are very different players. His speed and downhill play will continue to create problems for offenses in the LSC."
Kaleb Potts, OL, Marysville, Wash. (Marysville Pilchuck HS)
Played for Brandon Carson at Marysville Pilchuck ... a 2-time All-WESCO selection and one-time first-team all-area pick ... 3-year starter on the offensive line ... anchor for an offensive line which helped produce 366 yards rushing per game during the 2021 season ... also plays basketball.
Fisk on Potts: "Kaleb has a tremendous upside and has the potential to develop into the next great tackle at Central."
Tyler Steinbach, OL, Sammamish, Wash. (Skyline HS)
Played for Cameron Elisara at Skyline High ... first-team All-KingCo as a defensive tackle, and second-team all-conference as a center ... also plays baseball.
Fisk on Steinbach: "Tyler has great mobility and athleticism. He will carry on our tradition of outstanding centers at Central."
Trishion Sullivan, DE/LB, Spanaway, Wash. (Spanaway Lake HS)
Played for Cameron Rowbak at Spanaway Lakes ... 3-time first-team all-conference selection ... had 4.0 sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss as a senior ... also plays basketball.
Fisk on Sullivan: "Trish is going to be a dynamic force off the edge. The athleticism that he brings is exciting for our defense. He is an explosive player with a great upside."
Justice Taylor, RB, Lakewood, Wash. (Lakewood HS)
Played for Dan Teeter at Lakewood ... second-team All-WESCO as a senior ... earned all-conference honors as both a quarterback and athlete for the Cougars ... rushed for 1,395 yards and 18 touchdowns as a dual-threat quarterback during his senior season ... also threw for 1,037 yards and 16 touchdowns ... rushed for 100 or more yards in 8 of 9 games as a senior, including 377 yards with 7 touchdowns in season finale against Lynwood ... had 205 yards on 26 carries against Lynden Christian ... also plays basketball.
Assistant Coach Winterhawk Leighton on Taylor: "Justice is a special type of playmaker. Any time when he has the ball in his hands, he is a threat to score. He is going to be a great addition to the Feature Back room."
Zach Watson, ATH, Burlington, Wash. (Burlington-Edison HS)
Played for Andrew Olson at Burlington-Edison High ... father is former Wildcat and CWU Hall of Fame member Ed Watson ... totaled over 2,300 yards and 26 touchdowns as a dual-threat quarterback for the Tigers ... earned Skagit Valley Herald Offensive Player of the Year honors ... rushed for 1,215 yards and 14 touchdowns while passing for 1,085 yards and six touchdowns in just eight games ... also played defense, racking up 50 tackles and seven interceptions ... earned first-team all-conference honors on both sides of the ball ... Northwest Conference MVP ... second-team All-State as an all-purpose athlete ... also participates in basketball and track.
Fisk on Watson: "Zach's father helped to set the standard here at CWU, and it will be fun to watch Zach raise the standard his father set."
Mike Westbrook, LB, Lakewood, Wash. (Lakes HS)
Played for Dave Miller at Lakes High ... PCL Defensive Player of the Year as a senior for the Lancers ... second-team All-State selection ... made 36 total tackles as a senior, including two tackles for loss ... also participates in track & field ... father, Michael, Sr., played football at BYU.
Johnson on Westbrook: "Michael brings straight athleticism to the linebacker room. As a converted safety, he can cover, play physical, and run sideline to sideline. He is only just beginning to scratch the surface in his ability at linebacker."
Aiden Whipple, DB, Meridian, Idaho (Mountain View HS)
Played for Judd Benedick at Mountain View ... helped lead the Mavericks to the 2021 SIC District title ... all-conference choice as a junior when he recorded 51 tackles, 3 interceptions, 33 passes defensed in 9 games ... also participated in wrestling as a freshman and sophomore.
Capitani on Whipple: "Aiden comes from a great program in Idaho. He has the athleticism and versatility to play either safety spot for us. He's a winner and will be a great addition to our program."
Ashton Wolff, K/P, Marysville, Wash. (Marysville Pilchuck HS)
Played for Brandon Carson at Marysville Pilchuck High ... ranked by 247Sports.com as the No. 22 kicker in the nation ... all-league and all-conference selection as a senior after making 79 of 83 extra points and all three field goal attempts ... owned a 50 percent touchback rate on kickoffs ... helped lead the Tomahawks to a pair of state semifinal appearances and two league championships.
Capitani on Wolff: "Ashton has tremendous upside in the kicking game. He as excellent leg power and a tremendous desire to become great."
Quintin Yon-Wagner, LB, Arlington, Wash. (Arlington HS)
Played for Greg Dailer at Arlington High ... team co-captain as a senior ... rated as a 3-star recruit by 247Sports.com ... first-team All-WESCO selection ... chosen to the The Herald's All-Area team ... also named linebacker of the year and defensive player of the year ... anchored a defense which allowed just 11.4 points per game ... had 95 tackles, including two sacks, as senior ... helped lead Arlington to its first state playoff appearance in nine years ... finished his high school career with 326 tackles.
Johnson on Yon-Wagner: "Quintin is a big-time get for the Cats! His talent is matched only by his passion to succeed as a student and athlete. I look forward to seeing him fly around on gameday."
ELLENSBURG, Wash.-Central Washington football head coach Chris Fisk is excited to announce the addition of 23 student-athletes in the 2022 recruiting class as a part of National Signing Day, Feb. 2, 2022.
The class of 2022 consists of 11 offensive players, 11 defensive players and one specialist. Overall, 18 of the signees are from Washington, with three more from California and one each from Idaho and Oregon.
Not only is the Class of 2022 strong from an athletic perspective, the group also currently holds a collective 3.02 grade-point average.
"This class is an exciting one," Fisk said. "Every class is different depending on your needs. I'm very pleased with this class. We addressed some of our needs, but this is also a well-rounded group. We signed a great group of kids with outstanding GPAs. I'm really excited about the group we're bringing in here."
CWU Football Class of 2022
Justin Brennan, QB, Lakewood, Wash. (Lakes HS)
Played for Dave Miller at Lakes High ... played in seven games as a senior for the Lancers, missing the first month while waiting for an appeal for a fifth year of eligibility ... still passed for 1,423 yards and 15 touchdowns, earning first-team all-league honors ... also participated in baseball and wrestling.
Head Coach Chris Fisk on Brennan: "Justin has the type of grit and edge that all coaches look for in a QB. We are looking forward to seeing that grit on the field next fall."
Ronnie Brutus, DB, South Sacramento, Calif. (Monterey Trail HS)
Played for T.J. Ewing at Monterey Trail High ... played in the secondary and as a running back for the Mustangs ... named first-team all-league as a safety and second-team All-Metro ... mentioned as one of the top 15 running backs in the city by the Sacramento Bee ... team captain ... rushed for 476 yards and five touchdowns as a senior while also recording 52 total tackles on defense ... had five tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and one interception as a senior ... also participated in basketball and track.
Assistant Coach Spencer Captitani on Brutus: "Ronnie is an absolute competitor. He has a quiet confidence about him which he pairs with explosive athletic ability. He's going to fit in great with our corner room."
Aidan Canada, WR, Kennewick, Wash. (Kamiakin HS)
Played for Scott Biglin at Kamiakin High ... earned first-team all-conference honors at wide receiver and second-team all-conference at defensive back ... helped the Braves to an 11-1 overall record, a Mid-Columbia Conference championship and appearance in the 4A state semifinals as a senior ... also participates in track.
Fisk on Canada: "Aiden has worked extremely hard for an opportunity to play college football, and we are excited to see what he can do at the slot position."
Wahi Emmsley, DB, Monroe, Wash. (Monroe HS)
Played for Scott Darrow at Monroe High ... played on both sides of the ball for the Bearcats ... caught 37 passes for 502 yards and 5 touchdowns, and made 41 total tackles with two sacks and nine tackles for loss on defense ... named to the honor roll.
Capitani on Emmsley: "Wahi just loves the game of football. He stepped into a new program at Monroe and made a huge impact right away. He will bring an edge to our defense."
Brycen Indell, LB, Eugene, Ore. (Thurston HS)
Played for Justin Stark at Thurston High ... helped lead the Colts to a district championship, earning All-State honors as a linebacker and running back ... had 46 total tackles as a senior, including 12 tackles for loss and three sacks ... rushed for over 700 yards and 11 touchdowns ... also participates in wrestling and lacrosse.
Defensive Coordinator Nate Johnson: "We are excited to watch Brycen develop as a linebacker. His upside is tremendous as he comes from a coaching family and has a wrestling background."
David Jones, DB, Modesto, Calif. (Thomas Downey HS)
Played for Jeremy Plaa at Downey High ... earned all-league and all-region honors as a senior after collecting seven interceptions and 32 total tackles in 6 games ... helped lead the Knights to the CCAL championship.
Capitani on Jones: "David is a long rangy corner. He has shown a great ability to match up with bigger wide receivers and get his hands on the football. His upside is through the roof."
Noah Koke-Mauga, OL, Lakewood, Wash. (Lakes HS)
Played for Dave Miller at Lakes High ... two-time all-league selection ... all-area as a senior ... also named Offensive Lineman of the Year ... helped lead the Lancers to an undefeated league championship in 2019 ... also participates in track & field.
Fisk on Koke-Mauga: "Noah has starts at every position on the offensive line and brings an edge to the team that you expect from Lakes."
Reuben Leiataua, DE, West Seattle, Wash. (West Seattle HS)
Played for Jeffrey Scott at West Seattle High ... rated as a 3-star recruit by 247Sports.com ... helped lead the Wildcats to a division championship as a senior ... two-time defensive MVP and overall MVP in 2020 ... three-time first-team all-conference selection ... also plays rugby.
Assistant Coach Grant Torgerson on Leiataua: "We are excited to see Reuben develop as a defensive lineman for us. His ability to pass rush and be physical in the run game is what is most exciting. A great addition to the DL room."
Jackson Locke, OL, Mill Creek, Wash. (King's HS)
Played for Jim Shapiro at King's High ... helped lead the Knights to a pair of conference championships ... two-time all-conference selection.
Fisk on Locke: "Jackson has a great enthusiasm for the game and a great skill set to play multiple positions for us in the future."
Camden Loidhamer, TE, Wenatchee, Wash. (Wenatchee HS)
Played for Scott Deveraux at Wenatchee High ... brother of current Wildcat Chase Loidhamer ... a 2-time all-conference selection with the Panthers ... earned all-conference honors on both sides of the line as a senior after splitting time between defensive end and running back ... recorded 10.5 sacks as a senior ... also participates in basketball and track.
Assistant Head Coach John Pica: "We are excited about the versatility that Camden brings to our offense. He is a multi-faceted athlete and has been the core for the Wenatchee Panthers for the past few years."
Tyler Luzan, OL, Bothell, Wash. (North Creek HS)
Played for Torrey Myers at North Creek High ... named Trench Man of the Year ... also earned first-team All-KingCo ... helped lead the Jaguars to the state playoffs Round of 16.
Fisk on Luzan: "Tyler has been in this recruiting process with us for the last year and has shown he can develop into a great offensive tackle."
Brett McCalla, LB, Manhattan Beach, Calif. (Mira Costa HS)
Played for Don Morrow at Mira Costa High ... two-time first-team all-league selection for the Mustangs ... First-Team All-CIF Division 7 selection as a safety ... played basketball for three seasons.
Johnson on McCalla: "Brett brings that SoCal energy! He has all the tools coaches are looking for - length, speed, athleticism, and high character. The 'Cats got a good one in Brett."
Cole Miller, WR, DuPont, Wash. (Steilacoom HS)
Played for Kyle Haller at Steilacoom High ... two-time first-team all-league selection ... had 70 total touches as a senior for 1,250 yards and 17 touchdowns ... helped lead the Sentinels to three straight SPSL championships and a 2019 state runner-up finish.
Fisk on Miller: "Cole continues our streak of great players from Steilacoom High School, we are excited to see him develop into an outstanding wide receiver."
Jairus Phillips, LB, Camas, Wash. (Camas HS)
Played for Jack Hathaway at Camas High ... brother of current Wildcat Titan Phillips ... named co-defensive player of the year in the Greater St. Helen's League and first-team all-conference ... team captain, helping the Papermakers to a league championship as a senior ... also plays lacrosse.
Johnson on Phillips: "Jairus joins his brother Titan as a Wildcat but make no mistake - they are very different players. His speed and downhill play will continue to create problems for offenses in the LSC."
Kaleb Potts, OL, Marysville, Wash. (Marysville Pilchuck HS)
Played for Brandon Carson at Marysville Pilchuck ... a 2-time All-WESCO selection and one-time first-team all-area pick ... 3-year starter on the offensive line ... anchor for an offensive line which helped produce 366 yards rushing per game during the 2021 season ... also plays basketball.
Fisk on Potts: "Kaleb has a tremendous upside and has the potential to develop into the next great tackle at Central."
Tyler Steinbach, OL, Sammamish, Wash. (Skyline HS)
Played for Cameron Elisara at Skyline High ... first-team All-KingCo as a defensive tackle, and second-team all-conference as a center ... also plays baseball.
Fisk on Steinbach: "Tyler has great mobility and athleticism. He will carry on our tradition of outstanding centers at Central."
Trishion Sullivan, DE/LB, Spanaway, Wash. (Spanaway Lake HS)
Played for Cameron Rowbak at Spanaway Lakes ... 3-time first-team all-conference selection ... had 4.0 sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss as a senior ... also plays basketball.
Fisk on Sullivan: "Trish is going to be a dynamic force off the edge. The athleticism that he brings is exciting for our defense. He is an explosive player with a great upside."
Justice Taylor, RB, Lakewood, Wash. (Lakewood HS)
Played for Dan Teeter at Lakewood ... second-team All-WESCO as a senior ... earned all-conference honors as both a quarterback and athlete for the Cougars ... rushed for 1,395 yards and 18 touchdowns as a dual-threat quarterback during his senior season ... also threw for 1,037 yards and 16 touchdowns ... rushed for 100 or more yards in 8 of 9 games as a senior, including 377 yards with 7 touchdowns in season finale against Lynwood ... had 205 yards on 26 carries against Lynden Christian ... also plays basketball.
Assistant Coach Winterhawk Leighton on Taylor: "Justice is a special type of playmaker. Any time when he has the ball in his hands, he is a threat to score. He is going to be a great addition to the Feature Back room."
Zach Watson, ATH, Burlington, Wash. (Burlington-Edison HS)
Played for Andrew Olson at Burlington-Edison High ... father is former Wildcat and CWU Hall of Fame member Ed Watson ... totaled over 2,300 yards and 26 touchdowns as a dual-threat quarterback for the Tigers ... earned Skagit Valley Herald Offensive Player of the Year honors ... rushed for 1,215 yards and 14 touchdowns while passing for 1,085 yards and six touchdowns in just eight games ... also played defense, racking up 50 tackles and seven interceptions ... earned first-team all-conference honors on both sides of the ball ... Northwest Conference MVP ... second-team All-State as an all-purpose athlete ... also participates in basketball and track.
Fisk on Watson: "Zach's father helped to set the standard here at CWU, and it will be fun to watch Zach raise the standard his father set."
Mike Westbrook, LB, Lakewood, Wash. (Lakes HS)
Played for Dave Miller at Lakes High ... PCL Defensive Player of the Year as a senior for the Lancers ... second-team All-State selection ... made 36 total tackles as a senior, including two tackles for loss ... also participates in track & field ... father, Michael, Sr., played football at BYU.
Johnson on Westbrook: "Michael brings straight athleticism to the linebacker room. As a converted safety, he can cover, play physical, and run sideline to sideline. He is only just beginning to scratch the surface in his ability at linebacker."
Aiden Whipple, DB, Meridian, Idaho (Mountain View HS)
Played for Judd Benedick at Mountain View ... helped lead the Mavericks to the 2021 SIC District title ... all-conference choice as a junior when he recorded 51 tackles, 3 interceptions, 33 passes defensed in 9 games ... also participated in wrestling as a freshman and sophomore.
Capitani on Whipple: "Aiden comes from a great program in Idaho. He has the athleticism and versatility to play either safety spot for us. He's a winner and will be a great addition to our program."
Ashton Wolff, K/P, Marysville, Wash. (Marysville Pilchuck HS)
Played for Brandon Carson at Marysville Pilchuck High ... ranked by 247Sports.com as the No. 22 kicker in the nation ... all-league and all-conference selection as a senior after making 79 of 83 extra points and all three field goal attempts ... owned a 50 percent touchback rate on kickoffs ... helped lead the Tomahawks to a pair of state semifinal appearances and two league championships.
Capitani on Wolff: "Ashton has tremendous upside in the kicking game. He as excellent leg power and a tremendous desire to become great."
Quintin Yon-Wagner, LB, Arlington, Wash. (Arlington HS)
Played for Greg Dailer at Arlington High ... team co-captain as a senior ... rated as a 3-star recruit by 247Sports.com ... first-team All-WESCO selection ... chosen to the The Herald's All-Area team ... also named linebacker of the year and defensive player of the year ... anchored a defense which allowed just 11.4 points per game ... had 95 tackles, including two sacks, as senior ... helped lead Arlington to its first state playoff appearance in nine years ... finished his high school career with 326 tackles.
Johnson on Yon-Wagner: "Quintin is a big-time get for the Cats! His talent is matched only by his passion to succeed as a student and athlete. I look forward to seeing him fly around on gameday."