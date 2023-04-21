Central Washington football announced the hiring of Amanda Ruller Thursday as an offensive assistant and graduate assistant coach.
Ruller spent last offseason with the Seahawks as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship program.
Wildcats coach Chris Fisk says Ruller, "offers a different perspective and expertise that will be extremely helpful for us. She adds a great amount of value to the coaching staff and the athletes and I'm very excited to watch her grow."
Ruller was also Assistant Running Backs Coach for the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
Central's football season begins on Thursday, August 31 when they play at Weber State.