When the Central Washington University Wildcats take the football field in 2022, they'll do so with a new helmet.
After donning black helmets for the past six years, the team will go back to the crimson background which was worn by Jon Kitna, Adam Bighill and many other legends.
Coach Chris Fisk says the kids love the new look.
"We're in a new era of Central Football. It's a new conference, we're playing in a new league, so we wanted to give our players something different, our fans something different. There's some tweaks to it in terms of what we had in the past, from our past elements and what we had in our new elements."
Central is joining the Lone Star Conference, one of the best in Division II.
The Wildcats won the past four GNAC titles.