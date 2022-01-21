Kassidy Malcom (28) and Kizzah Maltezo's (27) double-digit scoring efforts lifted the Central Washington women's basketball team over Saint Martin's, 90-75. Kizzah Maltezo eclipsed 1,000 career points as the Wildcat advance to 10-4 overall this season.
"I'm pleased to get the win, and I'm very happy with our ability to share the ball and score with 24 assists off of 34 field goals. We were able to score in the second half even after Saint Martin's switched it up on defense. However, we need to be better defensively. We need to be more disciplined, force stops on defense, and pickup more rebounds against good teams. Overall pleased with our offensive output, but we need to grow some more before Saturday." Said CWU Head Coach Randi Richardson-Thornley.
Kassidy Malcolm's season high 28 points led tonight's double-digit scoring effort alongside Kizzah Maltezo (27). Samantha Bowman followed suit picking up her 10th double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds.
The 'Cats kicked it off hot, draining their first five shots from the field uncontested.
Kizzah Maltezo took it herself picking up back-to-back steals and open layups to put the 'Cats ahead, 17-12.
The Saint's put together a series of scores on quick ball movement that elluded the 'Cats.
"Sunshine" Valerie Huerta knocked down a free throw to end the opening quarter. The 'Cats 58.8% shooting from the floor had them up 24-16.
Kizzah Maltezo kicked off the second with a jumper from well beyond the arc. Samantha Bowman beat three defenders in the post for a rebound leading to a Kassidy Malcolm bucket on the opposite end. Nicholson lit up, and the Saints were forced into a timeout.
Cassidy Gardner came off of the bench and hit a big three in front of the Saints bench, and the 'Cats pushed the lead out to twenty, 48-28.
Samantha Bowman knocked down the easy-bucket down low on a no-look pass from Sunshine Valerie Huerta in the final minute of the half.
The Saints knocked down a pair of throws from the charity stripe and a jumper from the corner as the half came to a close.
The 'Cats closed out the second half with room to breathe 51-38, shooting 67.7% from the floor and 55.6% from deep.
The 'Cats were off to a slow start in the second half, allowing the Saints to score on several consecutive possessions. Kassidy Malcolm and Samantha Bowman traded layups to cut the moment to keep the 'Cats in the lead, 55-45.
After a series of shots refused to fall for the 'Cats, Claire Heitschmidt found an open look in the corner for the score.
Brinley Hagemeier fed Kizzah Maltezo in the corner for a deep three on a fast break. The bucket marked Kizzah Maltezo's 1,000th career point.
The Saints found a pair of baskets as the third came to a close, and the 'Cats stood strong 71-59.
The fourth opened with a hot start as the 'Cats and Saints exchanged jumpers.
The Saints began the full-court press, and the 'Cats were stumped. The Saints held the 'Cats scoreless for 5:33 until Samantha Bowman knocked down a pair at the charity stripe.
Samantha Bowman picked up her fourteenth bucket of the night on a feed from Kassidy Malcolm through three defenders. As the final minutes wound down, the 'Cats closed it out on free throws.
The 'Cats cut down the Saint's 90-75 in their return to Nicholson Pavilion.