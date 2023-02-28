The Central Washington women are the defending champs entering this week's GNAC Championship tournament.
Picked to finish fourth prior to the season, they did one better and will be the number three seed, which is where they were last year.
And they are ready.
"We have like a lot of talent on our team and we've been working really hard for this," said Sophomore Point Guard Valerie "Sunny" Huerta. "Just to have like a great season for seniors like Sam and Tory and Kira."
Sam is senior Samantha Bowman who said, "I feel like we're in a good spot. We're young compared other past years but that's not really an excuse. Like Sunny said, we've worked hard and I think it's going to be good."
This year's tournament will be in Bellingham, home of rival and top seed Western Washington.
The Wildcats beat the Vikings in the GNAC championship last year, but they aren't thinking about Saturday's game yet.
"I think it's important to just take it one game at a time and not look further ahead," stressed Bowman. "We need to focus on Simon Fraser. We have a good game plan and we're going to be really defensive focused. And just being confident. Going in and not having the nerves impact us in a negative way."
Huerta echoed that sentiment noting, "I think just playing as a team. I think that when we play as a team we play our best basketball. I think that's really important for us."
The Central men ran off a four-game win streak to end the season and they also made the GNAC tournament and will be the 4th seed taking on Western Oregon.
The tournament runs Thursday through Saturday.