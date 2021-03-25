The Central Washington Women's Rugby program had seven All-Americans on last years roster. Their 2021 season is fast-tracked, but the goal is the same as it is every year: to win.
The team is still looking for their first National Championship, although they've been on the cusp quite a few times. The Wildcats have 15 freshman on their roster and are coming off a tough loss over the weekend -- Falling 62-12 to Lindenwood.
"Our coach is always telling us we play at that day," said freshman lock Georgia Dudd. "It can be taken way from us. We just play each day like the final and if we do to that championship, we play that final."
Head coach Trevor Richards says while losing is never easy, it shows them what they need to work on, but are taking it one day at a time.
"We learn a lot more from those games," said Richards about the loss. "We are always trying to win a championship. I didn't come here not to win the big one."
CWU travels to Georgia to play Life University on Saturday.