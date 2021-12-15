Central Washington's Donte Hamilton was named second-team All-American by the Conference Commissioner's Association, the organization announced on Wednesday.
Hamilton, a graduate linebacker for the Wildcats, is Central's first CCA All-American since four Wildcats earned the designation following the 2017 season.
In 11 games for the Wildcats in 2021, Hamilton recorded 78 tackles, including 50 solo stops. He added 14.5 tackles for loss, including 5.5 quarterback sacks, while also intercepting 6 passes and breaking up 5 more.
In addition to his All-America honor, Hamilton was also named as Great Northwest Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year, first-team All-GNAC, and first-team All-Super Region 4.
Hamilton was named the GNAC Defensive Player of the Week three times this season, capped by his 10 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and three interceptions in the Wildcats' 30-20 upset of then-No. 11 Midwestern State on October 2.
Central Washington CCA All-Americans
|First Team
|Year
|Lance Gibson, DL
|2002
|Mike Reilly, QB
|2008
|Buddy Wood, LB
|2009
|Tyler Hasty, CB
|2017
|Kevin Haynes, LB
|2017
|Kyle Self, TE
|2017
|Second Team
|Year
|Jason Patterson, DB
|2001
|Rob Williams, C
|2002
|Jared Bronson, TE
|2008
|Kevin Haynes, LB
|2016
|Bo Banner, DL
|2017
|James Moore, OL
|2017
|Donte Hamilton, LB
|2021