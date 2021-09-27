CWU

Central Washington's Donte Hamilton was named Defensive Player of the Week for football, the Great Northwest Athletic Conference announced on Monday.

Hamilton, a graduate linebacker for the Wildcats, was honored for his play in last Saturday's 14-9 loss to Angelo State. This is his second weekly honor of the 2021 season.

In Saturday's contest Hamilton finished with 9 tackles, including 3.5 tackles for loss, and 2.0 sacks. He also broke up two passes and recovered a fumble. His efforts helped spearhead a defensive effort which limited the Rams to 253 yards and 14 points, both two-year lows.

For the season Hamilton is second on the team with 30 tackles. He leads the GNAC in both sacks (4.0) and tackles for loss (8.0).

The Wildcats (2-2) return to action when they host Midwestern State, 6 p.m., Saturday, at Tomlinson Stadium.

Tags