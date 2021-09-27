Central Washington's Donte Hamilton was named Defensive Player of the Week for football, the Great Northwest Athletic Conference announced on Monday.
Hamilton, a graduate linebacker for the Wildcats, was honored for his play in last Saturday's 14-9 loss to Angelo State. This is his second weekly honor of the 2021 season.
In Saturday's contest Hamilton finished with 9 tackles, including 3.5 tackles for loss, and 2.0 sacks. He also broke up two passes and recovered a fumble. His efforts helped spearhead a defensive effort which limited the Rams to 253 yards and 14 points, both two-year lows.
For the season Hamilton is second on the team with 30 tackles. He leads the GNAC in both sacks (4.0) and tackles for loss (8.0).
The Wildcats (2-2) return to action when they host Midwestern State, 6 p.m., Saturday, at Tomlinson Stadium.
Hamilton Named GNAC Defensive Player of the Week
-
- Updated
- Comments
Central Washington's Donte Hamilton was named Defensive Player of the Week for football, the Great Northwest Athletic Conference announced on Monday.
SWX's Most Popular
Articles
- WSU President Kirk Schulz indicates football coach Nick Rolovich is still not vaccinated as deadline approaches
- SWX to Televise All Home CWU Football Games
- Strong Racing Finishes Season Strong, Miss Tri-Cities Wins Bayfair
- Matt Johnson: From Dallas Cowboy to Southridge Head Coach
- Jarrett Guarantano starts at quarterback for Washington State against Utah
- Kamiakin Cross-Country Refuses to Rest on Laurels
- Former Catalina Foothills, UA QB Rhett Rodriguez in ICU with lung injury
- Washington State players learn WR Brandon Gray was gunshot victim hours before playing Utah
- Eric Barriere, Eagles put together another offensive showcase in rout of Southern Utah
- Washington State suffers big blow with Max Borghi injury