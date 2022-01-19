Due to health and safety protocols involving the Saint Martin's men's basketball program, the Central Washington University men's basketball game scheduled for Thursday (January 20) has been postponed. No makeup date has been announced.
Thursday's women's basketball game against Saint Martin's is scheduled to be played as planned. Tip-off is slated for 5:15 pm and will be televised on SWX.
The next men's game is scheduled for Saturday (January 22) against Western Oregon University. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:15 pm.
The Department of Athletics, as well as the men's and women's basketball programs, will continue to follow local and regional health authorities' recommendations.