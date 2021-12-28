The Central Washington University men's basketball game versus Western Washington University scheduled for Thursday (Dec. 30) at 7:00 pm and Saturday's (Jan. 1) game at 4:00 pm against Simon Fraser have been postponed due to health and safety protocols involving the Western Washington and Simon Fraser men's basketball programs. No makeup dates have been announced.
Thursday's women's basketball game scheduled for 5:00 pm against Whitworth is set to be played as scheduled.
Fans with tickets to either men's game will be able to use them at the rescheduled games once those date are determined. For any further ticket related questions, please contact Josh Wetzler at josh.wetzler@cwu.edu or 509-963-3290.