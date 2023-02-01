Good news CWU Wildcat fans!
Nicholson Pavilion is hosting basketball games again.
"It gave me, kind of, goosebumps because it has been so long," said Redshirt Senior Sam Bowman. "It was just really good to be back in that building."
Senior Matt Poquette added, "It makes a huge difference for us. We're excited to be back in there. Being on the road has been tough, not having a gym or a full-sized court to practice on. We're excited to be back in."
Nicholson Pavilion reopened for basketball games on January 21th and the Wildcats celebrated with an overtime win against Northwest Nazarene.
While the project is not finished, it is far enough along to host games again.
Athletic Director Dennis Francois says they're trying to make a better environment to host a wide variety of events.
"Because we want to have a more arena feel in there than just an expanded or glorified high school gym. That was really our big aim."
Francois even says they're trying to eliminate the word gym.
The renovation is part of a more than $60-million project that will upgrade not only Nicholson but Purser Hall to improve health education among other goals.
Francois says they expect to be finished in september.
For now, though, both basketball teams get to play true home games with the new facility.
"I was just really shocked," said Poquette. "Obviously I hadn't been in there since last spring. Going in and seeing the changes that they've made to the video boards and things like that was pretty crazy to see."
Bowman said, "I think home court advantage is massive especially with the environment and the students just being able to walk to the games instead of having to drive an hour or 15 minutes to get to the high school. I think it's huge and it's really good for our girls too considering that we are so young and should be able to get a feel for it now and see what home games are really like."
The next home game is a women's game Thursday, Feb. 9th.
The men next play at home on Feb. 11th.