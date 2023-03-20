Central Washington Senior Samantha Bowman was named the Ron Lenz National Player of the Year by the Division II Conference Commissioners Association as part of being named to the All-American 1st Team.
Bowman had double-doubles in 26 of 30 games, leading the country in rebounding and was sixth in scoring.
The Zillah alumni was also named Division II statistical champion last season.
Bowman left Monday to begin her professional career in Australia where she will be playing for Rockhampton, but did leave a statement with the University.
"Even though this is a great individual award I couldn't have gotten this without my teammates. Especially the guards for finding me in the post and allowing me to score. I also couldn't have done this without the incredible help of my coaches and trainers for my individual development as a player. I also want to acknowledge Hoium for everything he does. I can whole-heartily say I wouldn't be the player I am without his guidance and help in the weight room. He helped me learn what hard work actually is. I hope that this award will also help to elevate the women's basketball program at Central. It is a place that I owe a lot to and love being a part of. To all fellow athletes, commit yourself every day to being better. Always give 120%, don't give up when things get hard, and play with passion. GO CATS BABY!!"
Bowman leaves Central the all-time leading rebounder in school history, and the second top scorer.