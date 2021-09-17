Central Washington Athletics and SWX TV (KNDO 23/KNDU 25) in Yakima and Tri-Cities have partnered to televise and stream all Wildcat Football home games in 2021.
SWX will carry all five home games live in the Yakima and Tri-Cities areas over the air on channels 23.3 and 25.3, respectively along with Charter's Spectrum channel 183. The first broadcast is set for Sept. 25, when the Wildcats host Angelo State at Tomlinson Stadium.
"We are extremely excited to enter into this partnership with SWX," CWU Director of Athletics Dennis Francois said. "It provides our fans with a great opportunity to watch their Wildcats from as far away as Montana and down into Oregon, not to mention Central and Eastern Washington. It also greatly enhances the Central student-athlete experience and provides us the opportunity to showcase our great university on a regional stage."
Veteran sportscaster Brian Levitan will handle play-by-play duties for SWX. He'll be joined by former area coach Will Gaethle.
Fans who live out of the area will be able to watch via live stream at www.nbcrightnow.com/sports/swx_live/. Games will also be replayed on KNDO and KNDU throughout each week.